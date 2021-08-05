"Being able to train with Rafael Nadal is a dream come true" - Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda got the opportunity to train with Rafael Nadal ahead of his Citi Open campaign in Washington earlier this week. The American was left awe-struck at the end of the session, and even called the experience a "dream come true".

In the past Korda has often talked about his admiration for Nadal, repeatedly describing the Spaniard as "an unbelievable player." Speaking after his second-round win over Vasek Pospisil in Washington, the 21-year-old once again paid rich tribute to his childhood idol.

"Being able to train with him now is a dream come true," Korda was quoted as saying by Punto de Break. "Hopefully we can meet many more times on the court."

"My agent had always told me that training with Nadal is something different and to prepare myself for a unique intensity," he added.

Rafael Nadal and Sebastian Korda played each other for the first time at Roland Garros 2020. Nadal ended up defeating the American 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in that fourth-round encounter, before going on to lift the trophy.

On Wednesday, Sebastian Korda further described the times he would try to watch Rafael Nadal's matches as a youngster, while accompanied by his dad. The American also recalled his first meeting with Nadal, in Miami, which he claimed left him "paralyzed".

"Since I started playing tennis I have felt enormous admiration for him," Korda said. "I remember that I started traveling the world when I was 8 years old, accompanying my father when he trained Radek Stepanek, and he always tried to watch Rafa's games."

"Once in Miami, he came out of the locker room and when he saw me he stopped to greet me," he added. "I was paralyzed, he was my great idol."

Rafael Nadal himself showered praise on Sebastian Korda after their recent training session, claiming the 21-year-old "is going to be a great one."

Sebastian Korda takes on doubles partner Jannik Sinner in Washington 3rd round

Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda defeated Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 to set up a third round encounter against Jannik Sinner. Interestingly, Korda has also entered the doubles event in Washington - alongside Sinner himself.

The American-Italian pair defeated Benoit Pair and Jackson Withrow 1-6, 6-4, 13-11 in the first round on Wednesday.

Korda and Sinner are part of a highly promising set of young players on tour at the moment. Both have broken into the top 50 of the rankings, and the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz are not far away either.

Ahead of his match against his doubles partner, Korda spoke about his generation of players, and how his own progress on tour has exceeded his expectations.

"I feel like my process of improvement has accelerated much more than I expected, so I am very happy," Korda said. "I have the feeling that there is great talent in my generation, with players like Musetti, Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime or Sinner, and we all push ourselves to be better."

Korda and Sinner will play against each other on Thursday, before taking on the pairing of Nick Kygios and Frances Tiafoe in the doubles event later that evening.

