"Being amongst the top American players I like to show up for events like this, I love playing in California and it means a lot to me" - Jessica Pegula addresses the home crowd at the San Diego Open 

Jessica Pegula is all set to feature at the San Diego Open, a WTA 500 event, starting on Monday.

Pegula attended the draw party on Saturday alongside compatriot Coco Gauff and acknowledged the home fans who came out to show their support.

"I've spent some time training at the Redondo beach for a few years, so I'm familiar with the area and the support from you guys means a lot to me," she said. "I think being amongst some of the top American players, I really like to show up for events like this and I appreciate your support. I love playing in California in this amazing weather and it means a lot to me."

Pegula moved up to a career-high ranking of World No. 6 in September this year. The 28-year-old, who has reached at least the quarterfinals in four of her last six tournaments, said she hoped the Americans in the draw could "give back" and "put on a great tournament for women's tennis."

"Hopefully us Americans can give back to you guys this week and put on a great tournament for women's tennis," Pegula continued. "It's another event for us to do well to get some more fans out there. Thank you so much for the support, I enjoy being here and hopefully we'll have a great event."

Jessica Pegula will feature at the San Diego Open for the first time in her career

2022 US Open - Day 10

Jessica Pegula will participate in the San Diego Open for the first time in her career. She is seeded No. 4 at the tournament and leads the American contingent consisting of Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins, and Sloane Stephens.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds and among the favorites heading into the WTA 500 event. Canadian players Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez will also make their return to the tour in San Diego.

Pegula will look to continue her excellent form this season. The American has collected 3,447 points this year, out of which only 142 have come in the WTA 500 and 250 events. She has made three quarterfinals at the Majors this season, although she hasn't won a title.

Jessica Pegula has received a first-round bye in San Diego due to her seeding and will play her first match on Thursday.

