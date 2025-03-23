Jack Draper's hopes of achieving the Sunshine Double were crushed by Jabuk Mensik in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. Tennis fans have shared their opinions on the Brit crashing out of the tournament just days after his impressive Indian Wells Masters triumph.

Ad

Fresh off winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title and breaking into the top 10 for the first time in his career, Draper was one of the favorites to clinch the title in Miami. However, following a bye in the first round, the Brit locked horns with Mensik, who pulled off a stunning 7-6(2), 7-6(3) upset to advance to the third round.

With his win, the 19-year-old denied Jack Draper the opportunity to triumph at the Miami Open and completed the coveted Sunshine Double. Jakub Mensik also extended his impressive winning record against top 10 players to 6-5.

Ad

Trending

With top-ranked players like Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev also losing in the opening round, several fans joked about the ATP top 10 being "cursed" at the Miami Open.

"Being in the ATP top 10 is cursed lmao," one fan commented.

"Atp top 10 is cursed in this tournament 😭😭," another fan wrote.

"That Sunshine Double attempt lasted a whole 2 sets," a fan remarked.

Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Fans also acknowledged the difficulty of winning two Masters 1000 events back-to-back, with many suggesting that Jack Draper was still "hungover" from his Indian Wells triumph.

"This makes winning the sunshine double that much more impressive. Not surprised, after a huge tournament win there can be a hangover in the next tournament and lose early. Happens all the time," one fan commented.

Ad

"Although disappointing, but Jack isn’t the first and won’t be the last player to suffer from a hangover after winning a title. ☹️ 🤷‍♂️," another fan chimed in.

"Well done Jacob but let's face it Jack has just won his 1st Masters 1000. Coming down from a great win so quickly must be very difficult," said another.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others, meanwhile, contended that Jakub Mensik had completely outplayed Draper by striking 21 aces and 46 winners during his impressive display.

"Cant say i'm surprised. Happens all the time after a tournament win. On his day Mensik can beat anyone. Draper didn't even play bad, Mensik was just too good today," a fan shared.

"Mensik level was all class. jack dint play bad tbh," another fan commented.

Ad

Jakub Mensik is aiming to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open.

"Jack Draper has been playing incredibly the last weeks, I knew it was an opportunity for me" - Jakub Mensik after Miami Open 2R win

Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press after his stellar win, Jakub Mensik took satisfaction in his remarkable record against top 10 players. The 19-year-old also acknowledged Jack Draper's high level of play in recent weeks but emphasized that he didn't want to let the opportunity to beat the Brit go to waste.

Ad

"It sounds really good. Hopefully I will keep rising as I am. It is my first [full] year on the ATP Tour, so I am just enjoying every moment playing against these top guys. Jack has been playing incredibly the last weeks, months. I knew that it was an opportunity for me, so I took it," Mensik said.

Ad

Up next, Mensik will take on Roman Safiullin in the fourth round, following the Russian's 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-5 win over Alexei Popyrin. The showdown will mark the pair's first encounter on tour.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper will return to the court to kick off his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which will begin on April 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback