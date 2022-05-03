"Being compared to Nadal is not the best thing that can happen to you, but he is very mature for his age" - Feliciano Lopez on Carlos Alcaraz

Madrid Masters tournament director Feliciano Lopez has hailed the maturity and caliber of his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, stating that he's handled the pressure very well.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest young players on tour, having made a sizzling start to his 2022 campaign. The right-hander won titles in Rio, Miami and Barcelona, with the Spaniard becoming one of the youngest players to win a Masters title after his win in Miami.

Meanwhile, his Barcelona victory made him the youngest top-10 debutant since Rafael Nadal since 2005.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo



By reaching 18-year-old @AlcarazCarlos03 improves to 3-0 vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas with @BCNOpenBS QF win.By reaching #BCNOpenBS SF, Alcaraz will break into Top 10 on 25 April. He will be youngest player to enter Top 10 since @RafaelNadal , 18, on 25 April 2005 (following 1st Barcelona title). 18-year-old @AlcarazCarlos03 improves to 3-0 vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas with @BCNOpenBS QF win.By reaching #BCNOpenBS SF, Alcaraz will break into Top 10 on 25 April. He will be youngest player to enter Top 10 since @RafaelNadal, 18, on 25 April 2005 (following 1st Barcelona title).

Alcaraz's early success has inevitably evoked comparisons with 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal. Many have anointed Alcaraz as the eventual successor of the legendary left-hander as the heir apparent to his throne. However, Lopez feels that could be a 'lot of pressure' for an 18-year-old, saying:

"It's a very difficult situation. Rafa is someone who goes beyond sports, people adore him, but people are also very excited about Carlos now, they see him as Nadal's successor, the heir to the throne. Rafa is doing very well sitting on the throne, but it is very nice to have Nadal as a reference for Carlos. They compare him a lot with him, it is a lot of pressure."

Lopez observed that comparisons with Nadal are far from ideal and create a lot of pressure on Alcaraz, who the 40-year-old said has displayed impressive maturity to handle it.

"Being compared to Nadal is not the best thing that can happen to you. But he is very mature for his age, he has a very good environment with Juan Carlos Ferrero and that helps him a lot. It is very difficult to manage all that. Everyone is interested in him, and that is very difficult to manage for an 18-year-old boy, but he is doing very well," Lopez said.

"If Carlos Alcaraz wins a Grand Slam this year, I wouldn't be surprised" - Feliciano Lopez

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2021 US Open - Day 9

Carlos Alcaraz made his Grand Slam debut at the 2021 Australian Open, where the qualifier reached the second round.

He improved on that at Roland Garros, where he reached the third round. Following a second-round defeat to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon, Alcaraz won consecutive five-setters to reach his maiden Major quarterfinal in the US Open.

US Open Tennis @usopen



Carlos Alcaraz rallies from two sets down to reach the This kid is INCREDIBLE.Carlos Alcaraz rallies from two sets down to reach the #USOpen quarterfinals. This kid is INCREDIBLE.Carlos Alcaraz rallies from two sets down to reach the #USOpen quarterfinals. https://t.co/lHF1VyUdbd

After a five-set loss to Matteo Berrettini in the third-round at the Australian Open this year, the 18-year-old has won 21 of his 23 matches. Considering his rapid progress on the big stage, Lopez said that Alcaraz winning a Major this year wouldn't surprise him. The Madrid Open tournament director said:

"I don't think there is much difference between what Alcaraz has already won and winning a Grand Slam. If Alcaraz wins a Grand Slam this year, I wouldn't be surprised. I see Roland Garros and the US Open and I say to myself: 'Why not?' His time is coming."

Proclaiming Carlos Alcaraz as the 'chosen one', Lopez said that the teenager has emerged on tour much like the Big 4 did.

"When the worst of the pandemic is over, in 2021 it is the The first year that Carlos can play at the highest level and look what he did. He is a boy who is capable of winning a Grand Slam. He did not remember an eruption like that since Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, Murray... these players. Alcaraz is a chosen one."

