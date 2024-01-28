"Being in the final is better than losing before" - Daniil Medvedev takes heartbreaking Australian Open loss to Jannik Sinner in stride

Daniil Medvedev chose to look at the positives after losing to Jannik Sinner in the 2024 Australian Open final.

On Sunday, January 28, Medvedev and Sinner went toe to toe for the Melbourne Major title. The Russian started strong and took a two-set lead before his younger opponent waged an improbable comeback to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

At Melbourne Park this fortnight, Medvedev twice came back from two sets down to reach the final. This time, however, he was on the receiving end as Sinner came back from the brink to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.

Speaking after the match, the World No. 3 chose to look at the positives rather than dwell on the loss.

"It's been honestly amazing two weeks. It always hurts to lose in the final, but probably being in the final is better than losing before. I always want to win. But I guess I have to try harder next time. But I'm proud of myself and I'm gonna try even harder next time," he said.

Daniil Medvedev to Jannik Sinner: "I'll try my best to do better next time"

Jannik Sinner (L) defeated Daniil Medvedev to win the 2024 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner entered the 2024 Australian Open final trailing Daniil Medvedev 6-3 in the head-to-head. However, he has had the upper hand in their recent clashes.

While Medvedev won their first six meetings on the ATP tour, Sinner prevailed in their recent three encounters — the finals in Beijing and Vienna, and the semifinals at the ATP Finals.

After being beaten to the title in Melbourne, Medvedev congratulated the Italian and stated that he would win many more Majors in the future.

"I want to congratulate Jannik because today you showed again why you deserve it. You fought till the end, you managed to raise your level. You and your team are doing an amazing job. You win in a lot of tournaments, doing a lot of finals, winning a lot of matches and probably that's not your last Grand Slam," he said.

The Russian also recalled how Sinner had now beaten him in three consecutive finals.

"I hope I can try to get the next one if we play in the final because it's been what three finals in a row? So I'll try my best to do better next time but really big congrats and you deserve it," he added.