“Being a little sister has its perks” - Venus Williams spends time with sister Isha Price following Wimbledon exit

Former World No. 1 and five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams is enjoying some quality time with her half-sister Isha Price after her early 2023 exit at SW19.

Venus and Isha are two of the five daughters of Oracene Price, who was previously married to Richard Williams, the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams. Isha is a lawyer and a producer, who has worked on documentaries about her famous sisters, such as “Venus and Serena” (2012). She is also very close to the duo and often supports them at their tennis matches.

The 43-year-old tennis legend shared a clip on her Instagram story on Sunday, July 9, where she can be seen traveling in the backseat of a car and teasing Isha.

“Being a little sister has its perks 😈 @ladyisha01,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

Williams' sister Isha Price reshared her Instagram story on her account, with the caption:

"Constant craziness 🙄."

Williams had a disappointing first-round exit from Wimbledon earlier this fortnight. The American slipped on the Centre Court grass in her clash against former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina, falling to the ground in agony and clutching her strapped right knee. She managed to continue the match but eventually lost 6-4 6-3 to the Ukrainian.

A look at Venus Williams' performance in the 2023 season so far

Venus Williams in Wimbledon 2023

Venus Williams has had a mixed bag of results in the 2023 season so far. The 43-year-old American, who is currently ranked 558th in the world, has played only six singles matches this year, winning two and losing four.

Williams started her season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she received a wildcard for the WTA 250 event. She won her first match of the year against American qualifier Katie Volynets 7-6, 6-2, but lost in the second round to Chinese Lin Zhu 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

Following an injury she suffered during her time in Auckland, which kept her on the sidelines for a long time, Williams then headed to Europe for the grass-court season.

In Birmingham, she defeated Camila Giorgi in the first round but fell to second seed Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 in the second round. In S-Hertogenbosch prior to that, she lost in the first round to Swiss wildcard Celine Naef in three sets.

At Wimbledon, Williams was drawn against Elina Svitolina, another wildcard entrant, in the first round, where she suffered a straight-sets loss. Venus Williams has not announced her plans for the rest of the season yet.

