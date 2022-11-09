"Being mentored by someone who doesn't know the feeling of winning, brilliant" - Tennis fans react to England football team captain Harry Kane mentoring Emma Raducanu

According to recent reports, Harry Kane, one of the most well-liked footballers in England right now, has agreed to mentor fellow Brit Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu became one of the most recognized sportswomen in Britain overnight when she won the US Open last year. Since then, Raducanu has had a difficult journey as she has struggled to live up to lofty expectations. She failed to defend her US Open title and her ranking dropped to No. 75 after only one semifinal appearance in 2022.

Consequently, over the past three weeks, Raducanu and Kane have had "several conversations," according to The Athletic. During these conversations, Kane, 29, reportedly offered advice to the tennis player, 19, on how to handle public criticism and come up with winning ideas.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Harry Kane helping mentor tennis star Emma Radacanu. England captain has had several conversations with British No1 to share advice, experiences, ideas etc. 19yo working to build career after 2021 US Open title. W/ @TheAthleticFC #THFC theathletic.com/3767919/2022/1… EXCL: Harry Kane helping mentor tennis star Emma Radacanu. England captain has had several conversations with British No1 to share advice, experiences, ideas etc. 19yo working to build career after 2021 US Open title. W/ @mjshrimper 🚨 EXCL: Harry Kane helping mentor tennis star Emma Radacanu. England captain has had several conversations with British No1 to share advice, experiences, ideas etc. 19yo working to build career after 2021 US Open title. W/ @mjshrimper @TheAthleticFC #THFC theathletic.com/3767919/2022/1…

Tennis fans on Twitter didn't appear to take the news well, with the majority of them pointing out the irony of Harry Kane, who hasn't personally won any significant title in his career, advising Raducanu.

"To be fair, Emma Raducanu should be "mentoring" Harry Kane, and NOT the other way round. Kane has never won anything, whilst Raducanu is a grand slam winner," one user wrote.

🇺🇦 Porbosky (Licensed-AME) 🇵🇸 @Porbosky_ZA @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein To be fair, Emma Raducanu should be "mentoring" Harry Kane, and NOT the other way round. Kane has never won anything, whilst Raducanu is a grand slam winner. @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein To be fair, Emma Raducanu should be "mentoring" Harry Kane, and NOT the other way round. Kane has never won anything, whilst Raducanu is a grand slam winner.

"Being mentored by someone who doesn't know the feeling of winning. Brilliant," another user wrote.

34 @Black_mambao24 @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein Being mentored by someone who doesn't know the feeling of winning. Brilliant @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein Being mentored by someone who doesn't know the feeling of winning. Brilliant

"Harry Kane is offering Emma Radacanu advice on winning. Is there a more powerful example of mansplaining in the history of the universe?" one account tweeted.

Adam Devlin @ad_I_am



Is there a more powerful example of mansplaing in the history of the universe? The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein Harry Kane is offering Emma Radacanu advice on winning.Is there a more powerful example of mansplaing in the history of the universe? twitter.com/theathleticfc/… Harry Kane is offering Emma Radacanu advice on winning. Is there a more powerful example of mansplaing in the history of the universe? twitter.com/theathleticfc/…

Here are a few more reactions:

AWallis32 @AWallis1878 @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein Why would you take advice from some who has literally won nothing @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein Why would you take advice from some who has literally won nothing 😂

Simon Meechan @SimonMeechan_90 @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein One of these has won a major trophy and it's not Harry Kane @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein One of these has won a major trophy and it's not Harry Kane

Pep 🇻🇨🇯🇲 @pepppyyyy @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein Considering she’s the only one out the two who’s won anything, maybe it should be the other way around… @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein Considering she’s the only one out the two who’s won anything, maybe it should be the other way around…

Kevin @Kevin_Maredi_ @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein Why on earth would she take advice from @HKane he has literally won nothing in his career @TheAthleticFC @David_Ornstein Why on earth would she take advice from @HKane he has literally won nothing in his career

Denroy Moore @Denno876er The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein A serial bottler giving advice on how to win. Make it make it sense twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/… A serial bottler giving advice on how to win. Make it make it sense twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/…

Mick Singh @Micksingh90 The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein Trophyless harry kane mentors grand slam champion < yeah makes sense 🤨 twitter.com/theathleticfc/… Trophyless harry kane mentors grand slam champion < yeah makes sense 🤨 twitter.com/theathleticfc/…

Jack @Jaccknight The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein Surely as a winner she should be mentoring him? twitter.com/theathleticfc/… Surely as a winner she should be mentoring him? twitter.com/theathleticfc/…

Miss V @TweetsByVivian The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein No wonder she's won nothing since twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/… No wonder she's won nothing since twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/…

Wölī Sêyì @idea_ball The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein She has won more tro-*network cuts* twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/… She has won more tro-*network cuts* twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/…

Coby Rose 🔰 @cobyrose7 The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein She should be the one mentoring him seeing as she’s the won with a trophy. twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/… She should be the one mentoring him seeing as she’s the won with a trophy. twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/…

Ewan Anderson @ejandar The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein Can’t wait for her to start dribbling in interviews twitter.com/theathleticfc/… Can’t wait for her to start dribbling in interviews twitter.com/theathleticfc/…

Harry @Owens_EFC The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...



More from Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour...More from @David_Ornstein Exclusive: Harry Kane has been mentoring grand slam tennis champion Emma Raducanu.The England captain has offered advice to the former US Open winner, who has just completed her first full year on the women’s tour... 🎾More from @David_Ornstein "I like some of the Harry Kane goals, what the fuck does he know about tennis?" twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/… "I like some of the Harry Kane goals, what the fuck does he know about tennis?" twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/… https://t.co/foCMgTtnPV

"I hope everybody just backs up, It’s like she has no breathing room" - Billie Jean King and Emma Raducanu

Billie Jean King at a press conference.

In an interview with The Herald Scotland, American tennis legend Billie Jean King recently gave Emma Raducanu some words of wisdom. She advised Raducanu to avoid taking things personally and to determine her exact priorities in life.

"First of all, you can’t pay attention to what anyone says about you," Billie Jean King said, adding, "And don’t take anything personally. But then you’ve got to find the right person to talk to. And that’s the hard part because everyone has an opinion. It’s important for her [Emma Raducanu] to find out what she wants in life. She needs to search her own soul."

The 12-time Grand Slam winner emphasized that it is the responsibility of the fans to give Raducanu the time and space she requires to come up with solutions.

"Our job is to give her time and space. Let Emma decide what is best for her, not have everyone else deciding for her. Glean the information that pertains to her. I hope everybody just backs up. It’s like she has no breathing room. Give her some time to breathe, some space. She’s really young. Give her time," she said.

Poll : 0 votes