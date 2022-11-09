"Being mentored by someone who doesn't know the feeling of winning, brilliant" - Tennis fans react to England football team captain Harry Kane mentoring Emma Raducanu

According to recent reports, Harry Kane, one of the most well-liked footballers in England right now, has agreed to mentor fellow Brit Emma Raducanu.
Raducanu became one of the most recognized sportswomen in Britain overnight when she won the US Open last year. Since then, Raducanu has had a difficult journey as she has struggled to live up to lofty expectations. She failed to defend her US Open title and her ranking dropped to No. 75 after only one semifinal appearance in 2022.
Consequently, over the past three weeks, Raducanu and Kane have had "several conversations," according to The Athletic. During these conversations, Kane, 29, reportedly offered advice to the tennis player, 19, on how to handle public criticism and come up with winning ideas.
Tennis fans on Twitter didn't appear to take the news well, with the majority of them pointing out the irony of Harry Kane, who hasn't personally won any significant title in his career, advising Raducanu.
"To be fair, Emma Raducanu should be "mentoring" Harry Kane, and NOT the other way round. Kane has never won anything, whilst Raducanu is a grand slam winner," one user wrote.
"Being mentored by someone who doesn't know the feeling of winning. Brilliant," another user wrote.
"Harry Kane is offering Emma Radacanu advice on winning. Is there a more powerful example of mansplaining in the history of the universe?" one account tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions:
"I hope everybody just backs up, It’s like she has no breathing room" - Billie Jean King and Emma Raducanu
In an interview with The Herald Scotland, American tennis legend Billie Jean King recently gave Emma Raducanu some words of wisdom. She advised Raducanu to avoid taking things personally and to determine her exact priorities in life.
"First of all, you can’t pay attention to what anyone says about you," Billie Jean King said, adding, "And don’t take anything personally. But then you’ve got to find the right person to talk to. And that’s the hard part because everyone has an opinion. It’s important for her [Emma Raducanu] to find out what she wants in life. She needs to search her own soul."
The 12-time Grand Slam winner emphasized that it is the responsibility of the fans to give Raducanu the time and space she requires to come up with solutions.
"Our job is to give her time and space. Let Emma decide what is best for her, not have everyone else deciding for her. Glean the information that pertains to her. I hope everybody just backs up. It’s like she has no breathing room. Give her some time to breathe, some space. She’s really young. Give her time," she said.