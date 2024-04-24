Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic and boyfriend Martin Hromkovic welcomed their first daughter on Tuesday, April 23.

Bencic and Hromkovic made the announcement that they were expecting their firstborn on social media last November. The pair, who have been in a relationship since 2018, wrote on Instagram:

"Excepting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you."

After months of waiting, Hromkovic took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the news of their daughter's birth with an adorable picture. The couple also announced the name they have given their child -- Bella.

"Bella , 23.4.2024. Our love," he captioned the photo.

Because of the pregnancy, Belinda Bencic has been out of action since September of last year, where she made her final appearance at the San Diego Open. She ended the year with a 31-13 win/loss record, most notably winning two titles at the Adelaide International 2 and the Abu Dhabi Open.

The Swiss also finished runner-up at the Charleston Open, and reached the Round of 16 at three of the four Slams (except French Open). Because of her prolonged inactivity, the Olympic gold medalist has taken a tumble in the WTA rankings and currently sits at World No. 92.

Belinda Bencic's boyfriend Martin Hromkovic is also part of her coaching team

In addition to being her boyfriend, Martin Hromkovic is also part of her coaching team. A former athlete himself, the footballer joined Bencic's team last year.

Speaking in an interview, the former World No. 4 credited Hromkovic for helping her calm down whenever she gets too nervous or excited on the court, stating that their "great connection" helped her immensely.

"I know it looks quite harsh probably, but you know, I'm looking for a confirmation. Something they can give to me, like even though I did a mistake but was it a good mistake? I really have a great connection with my boyfriend, he knows how I am on the court and he understands if I'm nervous, too loose or too excited, so he can definitely do a lot from the box as well," Bencic said.

Belinda Bencic is an eight-time WTA title winner, with her biggest win coming at the WTA-1000 level twice -- the 2015 Canadian Open and the 2019 Dubai Championships. She also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Marketa Vondrousova in the final. In Grand Slams, her best finish came at the 2019 US Open, where she reached the semifinals.