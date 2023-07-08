Belinda Bencic has heaped praise on Iga Swiatek ahead of their clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Bencic faced 23rd seed Magda Linette in a third-round clash on Friday. The Swiss player emerged victorious 6-3, 6-1 in just 84 minutes to advance to the Round of 16.

Ahead of the 26-year-old's clash with WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Bencic praised the Pole for her consistency and called her the best player in the world at the moment.

"I played her this year actually in United Cup in Brisbane. I think that was a really high-quality match. I think it was the second match for the season. She's the best in the world and she's winning a lot of the matches. She is very consistent," she said at a press conference.

"I'm really up for the challenge. I'm excited to play her. I think I'm a player that I play well against, you know, top players," she added.

When asked about what impressed her about Swiatek, Bencic pointed to the Pole's movement on the court.

"I think it's her movement, absolutely. I think no one has ever moved like that in the woman's game like her," she opined.

"It's just a totally different chapter" - Iga Swiatek on her Wimbledon 2022 campaign

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Iga Swiatek has put her unsuccessful Wimbledon campaign from last year at the back of her mind to stay focused on doing well at the tournament this year.

Alize Cornet shocked Swiatek with a 6-4, 6-2 defeat in the third round at SW19 in 2022. The result also brought to an end the Pole's incredible 37-match win streak.

When asked if she looks back on her campaign at the grasscourt Major as she competes in the event this fortnight, Swiatek stated that she has learned from her performances last year but is trying to not give it a lot of thought.

"Honestly I'm not coming back to last year, especially with the fact that we don't have to defend points. I feel like last year was a little bit different, especially coming back after winning Roland Garros. It wasn't, like, the easiest moment for me," she said.

"I try really not to come back to that. I'm just taking experience from just this period of time of playing on grass, and that's all. It's just a totally different chapter, so yeah," she added.

Swiatek has fared much better at Wimbledon this year. She has defeated Petra Martic, Sara Sorribes Tormo, and Zhu Lin in straight sets.

If the Pole manages to get past Belinda Bencic, she will reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

