Belinda Bencic's baby daughter Bella turns workout buddy for Swiss star in pre-French Open training stint 

Belinda Bencic has shared images from the Cap d'Ail, where she's in training for the French Open at the end of the month. Bencic exited the Madrid Open in the opening round when she was forced to retire from her match with Maria Sakkari at the end of the first set. The precise nature of Bencic's injury is unknown.

Undeterred, Bencic has returned to training in the South of France. The 28-year-old has had a solid year after her 2024 was interrupted due to her pregnancy. Her daughter, Bella, was born in April 2024. At the end of last year, Bencic was outside the top 1000 in the rankings but has risen to No. 39 after some impressive showings, including her win at Abu Dhabi in February.

Bencic is 14th in the WTA Race, which only measures points earned in 2025. The Swiss ace is now preparing for Roland Garros, and she shared images on her Instagram stories in which she's jogging with her daughter Bella along a coastal path in France. She captioned the image simply, with:

"Cap d'Ail"

Belinda Bencic IG Story | Source: Belinda Bencic Instagram/@belindabencic

Belinda Bencic was a teenage prodigy. She was the junior World No. 1 and captured two Major junior singles titles in 2013. When she reached the 2014 US Open quarterfinals at the age of 17, Bencic was seen as a natural successor to her compatriot and mentor Martina Hingis.

Belinda Bencic is slowly returning to top form

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic was expected to do well in Italy after three consecutive victories in the Madrid Open the week before. She was eventually beaten by fourth seed Coco Gauff. Bencic, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, had a 21-8 win/loss slate for the season and appeared to have put her injury woes behind her.

The withdrawal against Sakkari was a shock, but Bencic's training images suggest the injury was short-lived. Bencic has acknowledged the difference becoming a mother has made to her tennis, allowing her to put losses into perspective. She told the Tennis Insider Club podcast, per Tennis.com:

“It's so weird. Before Bella, I would be devastated in my room, thinking about the match, thinking of what I should have, would have done differently. But I just went off the court and the next day we went to Bondi Beach and we had like the best day ever. It was an amazing day. And then I went back to the practice court.”

Belinda Bencic will go to Roland Garros hoping to improve on her previous performances there. She reached the third round in 2019 and 2022, but with her renewed focus, will be looking for a better result at the end of the month.

