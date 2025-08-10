Ben Shelton applauds Frances Tiafoe as he surprises college tennis star with $30,000 scholarship in heartwarming scenes amid Cincinnati Open

On Friday, Frances Tiafoe made a $30,000 financial gesture for University of Louisville standout Russell Lokko, leaving fellow American tennis pro Ben Shelton impressed. Tiafoe arrived in Cincinnati on Friday and brought with him, a cheque that would help Lokko finish his junior and senior year debt-free.The financial gesture was made through the USTA Foundation’s Frances Tiafoe Fund. Tiafoe uploaded a video on his Instagram documenting the entire surprise for Lokko, who grew up playing at the same National Junior Tennis &amp; Learning (NJTL) network (in Trenton), which Tiafoe was part of in his early days at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland.&quot;This is what it’s all about. Nothing better than paying it forward ✊🏿✊🏿&quot; Tiafoe captioned the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“This is great, I’m excited to get it out,” Tiafoe said. &quot;To see how ecstatic he was with being able to take care of his junior and senior career, it’s a huge deal. [Being] the son of immigrants, I’ve been in that seat, I know how it is.”Under the comments section of the video, Ben Shelton reacted with an emoji, as he was impressed by Tiafoe's effort in helping a college kid.&quot;🙌🏽,&quot; Shelton reacted.Comments sectionThe above video also captures Lokko's surprising reaction when Tiafoe gave him a cheque of $30,000. He was overwhelmed by the goodwill shown by the American tennis star.“I’m super excited. I’m really blessed for Frances to give me that cheque,” Lokko said. “It’s going to take a lot off my parents and help me stay focused on what I want to do in college and past that.“Growing up, Frances has always been a role model for me. People like me, we don’t see people like us around the game often, so it’s just really inspiring to have that role model and believe that you can do it yourself.”Frances Tiafoe's message to Russell Lokko after $30,000 gestureAlong with the cheque of $30,000, Frances Tiafoe also gave a responsibility to Russell Lokko. He advised him about the importance of giving back to the community that helped him reach a higher stage in his career. Tiafoe added:“When you get a chance, you have to grab it with two hands and use it to the best of your ability. But ultimately, I did this because of the guy you are. Keep being you, keep standing on your morals, and keep striving to be great.”Frances Tiafoe and Russell Lokko spent the entire Friday together. The University of Louisville student joined Tiafoe in practice. He is also expected to be there in player's box for Tiafoe's match against Roberto Carballes Baena in the opening round of the Cincinnati Masters on Saturday.