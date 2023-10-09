Ben Shelton argues with chair umpire over net touch call for doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz at Shanghai Masters

Doubles partners Ben Shelton and Hubert Hurkacz were in disbelief over a net touch call during their match against Cameron Norrie and Rinky Hijikata.

Shelton and Hurkacz were defeated by Norrie and Hijikata in a Round of 32 battle at the Shanghai Masters on Monday, October 9. The match was a closely fought encounter with both teams breaking each other twice.

However, Norrie and Hijikata were eventually able to snatch a 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 victory to set up a last-16 clash with third seed pair of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

Shelton and Hurkacz were involved in an argument at the onset of the third set over the chair umpire's decision that the latter touched the net while trying to hit a volley. Shelton expressed his disagreement with the official because the point was awarded to their opponents contrary to what the American-Pole duo believed.

"You [official] said that he touched something with his body, okay, but he did not make contact over the net," Ben Shelton said.

The official replied:

"I'm right in front, from here it was very clear."

While Hurkacz could not fathom the verdict, his partner wished to challenge the call. However, the chair umpire denied them the chance, saying:

"There’s no camera for that."

A tweet by @Hurkacz_fanart on X (formerly Twitter)

Ben Shelton gears up for Jannik Sinner challenge, Hubert Hurkacz up against Zhizhen Zhang at Shanghai Masters

Jannik Sinner (L) and Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton and Hubert Hurkacz are also in action in the men's singles event at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Shelton will go head-to-head with Jannik Sinner for the first time. The duo will lock horns for a place in the quarterfinal on Tuesday, October 10.

Both players have only dropped a set each in their Shanghai campaign so far. Shelton overcame challenges from Jaume Munar and Roman Safuillin in the previous rounds. His victory against Munar came in straight sets, but he had to fight his way back after losing the opening set against Safiullin.

Sinner found himself in a similar position against Argentina's Sebastian Baez on Sunday, October 8. The Italian's opening match against Marcos Giron was not an easy affair either. He had to struggle hard to secure the opening set, which went into a tiebreak before he won the match 7-6 (7), 6-2.

On the other hand, Hubert Hurkacz will take on home-favorite Zhizhen Zhang in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday. He has not dropped a set at the Shanghai Masters so far, defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis and Yu Hsiou Hsu in his first two matches.