Ben Shelton backs himself as 'dark horse' for 2024 grass season, Taylor Fritz & others concur

Ben Shelton has positioned himself as a potential 'dark horse' for the 2024 grass season. Players such as Taylor Fritz and Tallon Griekspoor also mentioned the American as the 'dark horse' for the grass season.

Shelton was asked who he'd pick as the 'dark horse' for the grass-court season in a video posted on X by the ATP Tour on Wednesday. With a grin on his face, he chose himself.

He explained that he learned a few things from participating last year and hopes that what he learnt will help him in this season's edition. The American added that grass-court suits his game and that he is excited to compete.

“I'm gonna choose myself as a grass court 'dark horse'. I think I learned a few things last year, that I hope will help me this year, the grass suits my game well and I'm excited,” Shelton said. [1:20]

The video didn't just feature Shelton's claim. Tallon Griekspoor also joined in, highlighting Shelton as a 'dark horse' and complimenting his powerful serve.

“I will go with Ben Shelton. Unbelievable serve. I think if he can figure out how to play on grass this year he can be the dark horse this year on the grass court” Griekspoor said.

Shelton's countryman, Taylor Fritz, also mentioned that the former will be a 'dark horse' for the grass-court season. He complimented Shelton’s aggressive style of play and how he thrives by taking risks on the court.

“Ben Shelton, he likes to take chances and I know that he is getting rewarded for the risks that he is taking,” Fritz said.

However, Daniil Medvedev offered a contrasting perspective on Shelton's grass-court potential. While acknowledging Shelton's powerful serve as a potential advantage, Medvedev went on to pick Alexei Popyrin as the 'dark horse' for the season.

“In my opinion he's not anymore a dark horse, with his serve it's normal, so for me he's not a dark horse and I'll go with Alexei Popyrin,” Medvedev said.

A quick look at Ben Shelton's 2023 grass court season

Shelton will be competing in the grass court season for the second time in his career having turned pro in 2022. Without further ado, let's take a look at his performance during the 2023 grass court season.

Shelton began at the London Queen's Club Championship, where he defeated Jeffrey John Wolf in the first round before losing to Lorenzo Musetti.

He then competed in the Mallorca Championships but was eliminated in the first round by his countryman Christopher Eubanks.

Moving on, he participated in the Wimbledon Championships for the first time in his career and defeated Taro Daniel in the first round in a five-set thriller. However, his Wimbledon journey came to an end in the second round when he lost to Laslo Djere.