Ben Shelton has become the first National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s singles champion to reach the fourth round of the US Open since Benjamin Becker in 2006.

After making an opening round exit in New York last year, Shelton has been on a roll at the season's final Major in 2023. After he beat Pedro Cachin and Dominic Thiem, Shelton defeated Aslan Karatsev on Friday, September 1, to reach the fourth round for the first time in his career.

The American looked unstoppable at times in the match, as he hit 26 aces, including the fastest serve (147mph) of the tournament, to wrap up the match in two hours and 20 minutes. With the win, Shelton became the first NCAA men’s singles champion to reach the US Open fourth round since Becker.

Becker came through the qualifying rounds at the 2006 US Open and then beat the likes of Filippo Volandri, Marcos Baghdatis, and Andre Agassi to reach the fourth round, where he fell 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to Andy Roddick.

The NCAA Men's Tennis Championships are annual college-level tournaments held in the spring in America.

Ben Shelton to face compatriot Tommy Paul in 2023 US Open 4R

Following his win against Aslan Karatsev, Ben Shelton has set up a clash with countryman Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open.

The two have met each other only once before, in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, where Paul won 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Shelton will be looking to even the head-to-head record and reach the last eight at a Grand Slam for only the second time in his career.

At a press conference after winning against Karatsev, Shelton spoke highly about Paul and explained how the two of them had slightly different approaches to the game.

"I think he's a guy who has every shot in the book, a great athlete, great mover, amazing defensive skills, but can also play offense. I think that he's a really savvy tennis player. He uses his brain a lot on court to beat his opponent," he said.

"I think I have some of the similar qualities. A little bit more of a bigger ball hitter or server. He places the serve, spins it more. Still has a great serve, hits a lot of aces. I think the way we go about things is a little bit different," he added.

Shelton and Paul are scheduled to go head-to-head at the US Open on Sunday, September 3.