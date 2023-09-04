Ben Shelton becomes youngest American man to reach US Open QF since Andy Roddick

Ben Shelton, 20, became the youngest American man to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open since former world No. 1 Andy Roddick in 2002.

In an action-packed showdown that lasted two hours and 50 minutes at the Arthur Ashe stadium on Saturday, September 2, Ben Shelton emerged victorious over compatriot Tommy Paul with a score of 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by unleashing a barrage of 36 winners and serving up 16 aces.

Ben Shelton has reached the quarterfinals of a Major for the second time this year, just like he did at the Australian Open back in January when Tommy Paul showed him the door.

In 2002, Andy Roddick made it to the US Open quarterfinals in New York, paving the way for him to grab his first Major title at the venue in 2003.

Ben Shelton, the reigning champion of the 2022 NCAA singles tournament, has had a remarkable time on the ATP tour since turning pro in 2022. This will be his second Major quarterfinal in five main draw appearances at a Slam. He will face 10th seed Frances Tiafoe to book his spot in the last four at Flushing Meadows.

In a post-match interview, Ben Shelton talked about what gave him the upper hand in this match, which had eluded him in his previous encounter with Tommy Paul at the Australian Open.

“I learned how to be mentally tough,” Shelton replied when asked how his previous match against Paul helped him in New York. “When I was playing in Australia after a long week I was looking at my box and saying ‘My legs are dead, I’m tired and I can’t go anymore.’ I realised how important it was to believe in myself. Go the full distance emotionally and physically. Now I have that belief here"

"It's easy to be self-centered out here on this tour": Ben Shelton on the values he wants to retain as a tennis professional

US Open Tennis

In the post-match press conference after his third round 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Aslan Karatsev, Ben Shelton talked about the values that are important to him.

"I think that's something that's really important for me, is to make sure I'm still being a good person," Shelton said.

Shelton stressed that it can be easy for a player to become self-centered on tour because you're at the heart of a squad with everything tailored to your benefit.

"It's easy to be self-centered out here on this tour," he said. "Everything revolves around the players. You have a team around you. It's easy to become self-centered."

The 20-year-old attributed his ability to not be self-absorbed to the ideals that were instilled in him during his time at college.

"I think college taught me a lot about being a better person and being good to the people around me, not just focusing on myself and my own success or personal gain," he added.