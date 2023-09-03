Ben Shelton served a 149mph ace in his fourth-round clash against fellow American Tommy Paul on Sunday, breaking his own record for the fastest serve at the 2023 US Open so far in the process. Previously, the World No. 47 had served a 147mph serve in the third round against Aslan Karatsev.

Shelton began the contest against Paul rather poorly, losing the first three games of the match. However, he roared back in style and took the opening set 6-4. The second set was one way traffic as well, with the 20-year-old taking a 2-0 lead with a 6-3 set.

The third set began with a quick break of serve for Ben Shelton, who raced to a 3-1 lead against his compatriot. In his following service game, at 15-0, the American hit the T with a 149mph, the fastest serve so far at his year's edition at Flushing Meadows.

The commentators were quick to notice the feat, as did the crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium. A big round of applause broke out on the show court, with Tommy Paul joining in and applauding his young opponent with a tap on the racquet. More impressively, he served another 149mph serve in the same game just a couple of points later.

While Shelton went on to hold that game to take a 4-1 lead, he lost the next five games in unexpected fashion to hand the third set 6-4 to Paul. The duo are currently locked in battle in the fourth set.

"Dad is always upset when I go for the bombs" - Ben Shelton on his 147mph serve at US Open 2023

US Open Tennis

Speaking at his press conference after the third round win against Aslan Karatsev, Ben Shelton revealed that his father Bryan, who was an ATP pro himself back in the day, is not a big fan of him going for "the bombs" when serving.

Furthermore, Shelton's father also noticed him looking up at the screen on court showing that he was No. 1 on the leaderboard for fastest serves at the US Open and ended up giving him a "hard time" about it.

"You know this. Dad is always upset when I go for the bombs. He was saying to me after the match, he's like, I know you looked at the clock, looked right at it after. They had a little I guess statistic up on the screen of fastest serves of the tournament."

"He's like, I know you were looking up at that, too, to see you were number one on the leaderboard. He gave me a hard time about it," Ben Shelton said.