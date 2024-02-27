Ben Shelton has called for the Atlanta Open to replicate the match schedule of the Mexican Open.

Contrary to the way most tournaments around the world function, matches at the ATP 500 event in Acapulco usually begin only in the evening, around 5:30 pm local time. Besides helping players avoid taking to the courts when daytime temperatures are high, it has also seen an increase in fan presence at the stadium.

Shelton, who is currently competing in Mexico, took to social media and urged the ATP 250 event in Atlanta to follow the timing structure implemented in Acapulco. He also likened his comments to Andy Murray's 'unpopular opinion' regarding the addition of a South American Masters event to the ATP Tour calendar.

"Hot take like Andy Murray.... Unpopular opinion: a tournament like Atlanta in the summer should only have night matches like they do in Acapulco, stadium here is always packed, and a few other tournaments. Would be better for the fans for sure, and probably end up with bigger crowds," Shelton wrote in his Instagram Stories.

The young American added that the temperatures in Atlanta in July, when the tournament usually takes place, are very high:

"Daytime in ATL in July is unbearable."

Ben Shelton posts comeback win against Dan Evans, moves into Acapulco 2R

Ben Shelton managed to survive a tricky opening round contest at the 2024 Mexican Open.

The American got his campaign in Acapulco underway with a clash against Dan Evans on Tuesday, February 27. He fought from a set down to win 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in two hours and 45 minutes.

Shelton said in his on-court interview:

"Definitely a really tricky matchup for me. Dan is a guy that I know well, we have a lot of banter in the locker room and [he is a] guy whose game presents a lot of challenges. So to be able to come out of this first match here in Acapulco with a win after losing the first set is a big accomplishment for me."

With Acapulco still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis last year, the 21-year-old added that he was happy to see fans throng to the stadium.

"I’m really glad to come out here and hopefully be a positive light for the people of Acapulco. I wasn't sure how big the crowd was going to be coming out today, but the people really showed out and it just shows the kind of culture they have here in Acapulco, how much they love sport and it just makes it one of the most fun places to play," Shelton said.

Ben Shelton will next face Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, who upset fourth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening round to register his first Top 10 win on a hardcourt.