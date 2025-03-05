Ben Shelton drops 2-word reaction after unlocking new career high ranking

Ben Shelton shared a two-word message on his best career ranking as a professional tennis player. Ahead of the Sunshine Double, the 22-year-old American player reached No.12 on the ATP rankings.

Since his debut on the professional Tour in 2021, Shelton has been one of the brightest spots in American men's tennis. Despite finishing 573 in the world in 2021, the youngster made a huge mark in 2023 when he reached the quarterfinal of the Australian Open. He backed it up with a great semi-final run at the US Open the same year.

2024 was a slightly below-par year for Shelton after his 2023 heroics. He did win a clay-court title in Houston but failed to replicate his Grand Slam success from the previous season.

2025 has seen Shelton begin strong as the American reached his second Major semifinal at the Australian Open. Post the Melbourne success, he has struggled a bit as he faced early-round exits at the Dallas Open and the Mexican Open. However, with players above him dropping points, Shelton rose to a career-high ranking of 12 after his stint in Acapulco.

The American player shared his new ranking on his Instagram story and shared a two-word message

"Keep Digging," posted Shelton.

Ben Shelton reacts to his career-best ranking, (Source: Instagram)

Overall, Shelton has reached three Tour-level finals so far, winning two titles, with his maiden one being the 2023 Japan Open.

Ben Shelton does not have a good record at the Sunshine Double

In Picture: Ben Shelton (Getty)

Ben Shelton does not have a good record in his home Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. The two events, collectively known as the Sunshine Double, are amongst the most prestigious titles in tennis outside of the Grand Slams.

Shelton has a 3-2 record at Indian Wells with a fourth-round appearance last year being his best performance in the Californian desert. He lost to Jannik Sinner 6-7 (4), 1-6 in the Round of 16 clash last year. However, with the court reportedly being quicker this year, Shelton could make a deep run at Indian Wells owing to his excellent serving skills.

Shelton has a poorer record in Miami as he has won only one match at the event with a third-round appearance last year being his best. Currently, Shelton is 455 points adrift from the 10th-ranked Alex de Minaur. A good showing at the Sunshine Double will help the American break into the Top 10 for the first time.

Shelton begins his 2025 campaign at the BNP Paribas Open with a second-round match against either Mariano Navone or Learner Tien.

