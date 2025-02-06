  • home icon
  • Ben Shelton drops his hair care routine, blushes after being called 'cute' amid Dallas Open campaign

Ben Shelton drops his hair care routine, blushes after being called 'cute' amid Dallas Open campaign

By Akchhat Bachheti
Modified Feb 06, 2025 07:03 GMT
2025 ASB Classic - Day 8 - Source: Getty
Ben Shelton at 2025 ASB Classic - Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton recently shared his hair care routine in a lighthearted Q&A session at the 2025 Dallas Open. The American mentioned that the products he uses were given by one of his “light-skinned” friends.

Shelton is currently competing at the 2025 Dallas Open and has secured a spot in the second round after bagging a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over Aleksandar Vukic in just 63 minutes.

Amid the tournament, Shelton became a part of a fun session where he answered a few frequently asked questions regarding him. One of the question was about his hair care routine.

"Get out of bed, walk out the door. No I am kidding, I mean I use shampoo and conditioner. I don't know what it's called. Forget who got it for me, one of my light skinned friend," Shelton replied.
A particularly intriguing question later caught Shelton off guard, making him blush. It was:

"How is Ben Shelton so cute?"

The American tried to dodge that as he responded:

"No, these questions are out of control."

Ben Shelton grabbed attention with his entrance for his first-round match at the Dallas Open. The 22-year-old was welcomed by the Dallas Cowboys’ NFL cheerleading squad, who lined up on both sides as he walked between them in a unique fashion.

"I take a lot of confidence from and moving forward into the rest of the tournament": Ben Shelton after his 1R win at Dallas Open

Ben Shelton at Dallas Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty
Ben Shelton at Dallas Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Despite securing a dominant straight-set win over Aleksandar Vukic in the Dallas Open first round, Ben Shelton praised his opponent’s exceptional skills. He said, via

"He is obviously is a guy who's a great server. Actually, I beat him in my match to make the Top 100 and he bagelled me in the first set that match, so not an easy matchup for me.

The World No. 13 expressed confidence after breaking Aleksandar Vukic’s serve three times, stating that the performance boosted his belief as he progressed further in the tournament.

"To break him three times tonight is something I take a lot of confidence from and moving forward into the rest of the tournament, feeling really confident,"he added.

Ben Shelton fired six aces and dominated on serve, winning 90% of his first-serve points. His strong serving prevented any break points, securing a smooth victory. Up next, he will face Spain's Jaume Munar.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
