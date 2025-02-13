Ben Shelton finds comfort in intense gym session as he recovers from Dallas Open heartbreak

Ben Shelton shared a clip from his intense gym session where he shared his newly learned weightlifting tricks. He was seen performing overhead shoulder presses during his training session as his trainer instructed him from the background.

The American tennis player recently faced a disappointing exit from the 2025 Dallas Open. His full-fledged training gives us an insight into the hard work he has been putting in since then to get back to form.

Screenshot via @benshelton on Instagram

After being the fourth seed in the men's singles draw of the tournament, Shelton advanced directly to the round of 32, where he faced Australia's Aleksandar Vukic. After a 3-6, 3-6 straight sets victory, the 22-year-old advanced to the next round.

Trending

In the round of 16, he matched up against Spaniard Jaume Munar. However, to the surprise of many, the American was defeated 6-2, 7-6(3). This led to Shelton's unexpected exit from the tournament.

His season has so far been quite the roller coaster ride. He began the 2025 season as the top-seeded player at the ASB Classic tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

However, he succumbed in the Round of 16 against Jakub Mensik and made an early exit. He also had a disheartening end to this year's Australian Open.

A look back at Ben Shelton's Australian Open 2025 journey

Ben Shelton at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton had an incredible run at this year's AO. In the first round, he squared up against compatriot Brandon Nakashima and won in straight sets.

He then faced Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round and won in a four-set nail-biter. Another tough match came in the third round where he had to face 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

The Italian gave Shelton a run for his money, but the American ultimately came out on top 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Shelton then faced Gael Monfils in the fourth round. What was set to be a stellar show of tennis, however, ended in heartbreak for the Frenchman as he had to retire from the match due to injury. At the post-match press conference, Shelton said:

"The little kid in me always wants to see Gael win. I always want to see him hit the highlight shot... all I could do today was appreciate the fans getting behind him."

After racking up another victory against Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals, Ben Shelton faced Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open. The World No. 1 won in straight sets en route to successfully defending his AO title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback