  Ben Shelton and Gael Monfils react as Frances Tiafoe shows off his intense training for Citi DC Open

Ben Shelton and Gael Monfils react as Frances Tiafoe shows off his intense training for Citi DC Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 21, 2025 03:51 GMT
Ben Shelton and Gael Monfils react as Frances Tiafoe shows off his intense training for Citi DC Open. Credit: GETTY
Ben Shelton and Gael Monfils react as Frances Tiafoe shows off his intense training for Citi DC Open. Credit: GETTY

Frances Tiafoe is leaving no stones unturned in preparation for the Citi DC Open, where he's participating in men's singles and partnering with Ben Shelton in men's doubles. Tiafoe and Shelton are set to kick off their fixtures on Tuesday, July 22, with their match lined up against the partnership of John Peers and Matthew Ebden.

Ahead of this doubles fixture, Tiafoe posted multiple photos from his preparation on North American hardcourts, marking his return to his roots in the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) area. In the pictures, the Maryland native was all smiles during a laid-back hit session on an outdoor court in Washington, D.C., representing Lululemon. Some other pictures show him shirtless and full of sweat while practicing on the hardcourt.

"DMV it’s good to be home ✊🏿✊🏿," Tiafoe wrote in the caption.
The post drew attention from the tennis world. Shelton dropped into the comments with a loaded reply:

“Tuff song”

French star Gaël Monfils added two flame emojis (🔥🔥) in the comments section.

Tiafoe's comments section (@bigfoe1998)
Tiafoe's comments section (@bigfoe1998)

Frances Tiafoe is coming off a tough Wimbledon Championship. Despite being seeded No. 12, he couldn't advance past the second round. Cameron Norrie defeated him 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe's partnership with Lululemon takes center stage ahead of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open

Frances Tiafoe is officially the hometown hero at the 2025 DC Open, which will be held from July 21 to 27 at Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C. Apparel brand Lululemon and Tiafoe signed a partnership in early January.

Tiafoe will be wearing the brand's tennis kit when he takes the court on Tuesday. Tiafoe said about it (via Forbes):

"I love how bold it is. The burgundy and gold hit hard—it’s loud in the best way, and it represents DC. Plus, seeing that DMV Made graphic on the off-court gear was a special moment for me.”
“It’s been a blast,” Tiafioe said. “Lululemon really lets me have a voice in what I wear, which makes it feel personal. We’re not just picking colors; we’re telling stories with every kit.”

Tiafoe will wear a maize yellow Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve shirt and autumn rust Pace Breaker Linerless 7" shorts from Lululemon's main collection. He's one of the headliners, alongside American stars Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys, to play this tournament.

Krutik Jain

Edited by Samya Majumdar
