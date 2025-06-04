Ben Shelton goes crazy over Frances Tiafoe's rocking baby blue look at French Open

Ben Shelton has reacted to Frances Tiafoe's fresh outfit choice at the French Open this year. The American suffered a heartbreaking four-set loss against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6.

Ad

Tiafoe entered Paris after early exits in Rome and Hamburg. He steadied the ship with solid wins over Sebastian Korda and Daniel Altmaier in the initial few rounds but came up short against Musetti in the last eight.

His American compatriot, Ben Shelton, hailed the baby blue outfit donned by Tiafoe this year. He shared a comment on the latter's Instagram post and said:

"Young savage why you trappin so hard"

Ad

Trending

Ben Shelton leaves a comment on Frances Tiafoe's post - Image Source: @bigfoe1998 Instagram

Tiafoe stood out in his blue outfit from Lululemon this year. He completed the look with his trademark headband and a chain around his neck.

Ad

The 27-year-old had never gone past the third round in his last five appearances at the French Open but registered a solid quarterfinal finish on Monday (June 2). He reflected on his clay court season this year and hoped to go one step further next time around.

"Last bunch of clay court seasons have kind of just been an eye-roll situation,” Tiafoe said. “Like, ‘Oh, man, this is like just kind of watching paint dry. Can't wait for the season to pass," Frances Tiafoe said (via Tennis).

Ad

“Now, to be able to make quarterfinal slams, gonna probably change the way I approach it next year, this season in general. And obviously, I'll be coming here ready to play, for sure, next year. So, I'm really happy about that," he added.

"He's got one of the better serves on the tour, no question" - Frances Tiafoe reveals Ben Shelton's biggest asset on court

Sheton and Tiafoe at the Laver Cup 2024 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe has credited Ben Shelton's potent serve on tour. The duo faced each other at the 2024 US Open, where Tiafoe defeated Shelton in the third round.

Ad

Tiafoe analyzed the youngster's game at the US Open and felt Shelton had one of the best serves on tour. He also candidly appreciated his humour on tour.

"He's young, funny, cracks jokes. Just about as immature as I am. He's got one of the better serves on the tour, no question. Especially a lefty, he hits all the spots, changes pace quite well," Frances Tiafoe said (via Reuters).

Ad

Shelton leads the head-to-head against Tiafoe 2-1. He outmuscled Tiafoe in Houston to win the title last year and beat him at the 2023 US Open quarterfinal as well.

While Tiafoe was eliminated by Musetti in the last eight, Shelton succumbed to a four-set loss against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. Both players will be hoping to find their rhythm on grass and make a significant impact on tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More