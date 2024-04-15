"Ben Shelton is going to reach the pinnacle" - Jimmy Connors predicts mercurial rise for 21-year-old American

Jimmy Connors believes that Ben Shelton is going to tap into his mammoth potential in the coming months.

Shelton recently won his second title on the ATP Tour after defeating compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. The achievement helped the 21-year-old leapfrog Taylor Fritz in the ATP Tour rankings to become the No. 1 American player and the new World No. 14.

The Florida native's ATP Tour debut came in 2022, and since then, he has proved that he has the tools needed to become a force to be reckoned with in men's tennis. Shelton, a lefty, possesses a powerful serve and a consistent forehand and backhand. Furthermore, he is also comfortable coming to the net.

At the 2023 Australian Open, Shelton reached the quarterfinals before being ousted by Tommy Paul. He also reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open, where he was defeated by eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He won his first ATP Tour-level title at last year's Japan Open after a straight-sets win over Aslan Karatsev in the final.

Recently, Connors assessed the 21-year-old's chances of success over the next two months following his title-winning campaign in Houston. According to the former ATP World No. 1, Shelton should be able to showcase his best tennis on both clay and grass if he takes care of himself and his game.

"I think the next couple of months on clay, whatever it does for him, it's got to get him in good shape, that's one thing for sure. If he can get in there and get stuck in and play some matches and have some success, as he had shown in Houston, but then going to the grass.. I think these next couple of months, he's going to reach the pinnacle if he looks after himself and his game," Connors said during a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast.

Jimmy Connors spoke about the potential complications in Ben Shelton's relationship with father Bryan last year

Ben Shelton (L) with his father Bryan (R) at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

In June 2023, Shelton's father Bryan took charge of his son's coaching duties following a poor run of form. Bryan, a former ATP World No. 55, steadied the ship and under his tutelage, Shelton has become a more consistent performer.

However, despite Shelton's positive results under his father's stewardship, in October last year, Connors hinted at complications in the pair's relationship that may arise in the future. The 8-time Grand Slam winner drew parallels to his relationship with his late mother Gloria, who coached him.

"His [Shelton's] dad is his coach and who has the experience of being out on the tour and playing himself. So, you know their ego again, which is good. I know how it was with my mom. Sometimes, that could be a tough relationship if you are listening to your mom or you are listening to your dad and they're trying to coach you to become a better player," Connors said during an episode of the Advantage Connors podcast.

