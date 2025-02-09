Ben Shelton 'hotter' than Tommy Paul, Jack Draper has 'tiny' calves, claims Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson

American ex-pros John Isner, Steve Johnson, and others recently made an engaging comparison between Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul’s personalities. Despite Shelton’s unexpected exit from the ongoing event in Dallas, he was still included in the discussion, particularly regarding his looks and public image.

Ben Shelton's public image has always been highly appealing to fans. At just 22 years old, the ATP star secured a lucrative partnership with the renowned brand On Running, co-owned by Roger Federer. Tommy Paul, meanwhile, also enjoys a strong public image, not only due to his looks but also because of the attention he has garnered through his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, and her social media presence.

The co-hosts of the Nothing Major podcast—John Isner, Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey, and Jack Sock—recently compared Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul's "hotness." The former pros shared their individual opinions based on their perceptions of the players' media image.

"Hottest guy on tour, Tommy Paul," said Sam Querrey, announcing his opinion.

Steve Johnson firmly agreed to the call, saying:

"That's a pretty good call, he's an attractive guy, Yeah!"

However, despite regarding Ben Shelton as his favorite, Querrey also had an opinion about Tommy Paul.

"My personal opinion is Tommy, but I'm thinking if we did a vote, Ben Shelton gets more vote than Tommy for a hotter guy," he said.

The ex-pros then hopped on to a similar comparison between Jack Draper and Matteo Berrettini. Jack Sock pitched in the Brit's name, to which, Steve Johnson dropped a detailed verdict on how his legs make him attractive.

"He does go with like the British Vogue photoshoots, just pulled off well. I got one caviar though for Berrettini. It sounds weird but he's gotta wear pants. If he wears like a nice Hugo Boss pants, he's very attractive with the legs," he said.

Ben Shelton drops valuable advice for young players

Ben Shelton at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton recently talked about how his journey as a college tennis player helped in his overall development as a top-ranked pro. In an interview with Tennis Magazin, a German publication, last year, Shelton talked about how playing college tennis helped him adjust to the ATP Tour.

He said, “College tennis taught me discipline, resilience, and the importance of team dynamics. Competing at a high level in college sharpened my skills and prepared me mentally and physically for the demands of the ATP Tour. These days, I would advise most kids who are thinking about turning pro to go to college. It’s a great path.”

Shelton started playing college tennis in 2020 under the guidance of his father, Bryan Shelton. While studying finance, he played for the Florida Gators and achieved an impressive 28-5 win-loss record. His time in college prepared him for tough matches.

