"Ben Shelton is lucky I love him" - Taylor Townsend playfully chides doubles partner for getting in her face while discussing tactics at US Open

Following their exit from the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows, Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend are reeling in the moments they enjoyed over the course of the last two matches in the US Open. On Tuesday, Townsend poked fun at one moment from their last match at the US Open.

In the short clip shared on Instagram, Shelton can be seen right in the face of Townsend to discuss a strategy. Townsend keeps Shelton calm while rolling his cheeks. In her post, Townsend joked that it's okay, but had it been anyone else, she wouldn't have taken it so gently.

“Ben Shelton sis lucky I love him because anyone else all in my face like this… it’s a naw 🤣🤯❤️” she wrote.

Townsend's Instagram story

In the Round of 16 win, the duo defeated the No. 4-seeded duo Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune in straight sets, 4-2, 5-4(2). However, they were upset by Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison, losing 4-1, 5-4(2), in the quarterfinals.

Ben Shelton on Taylor Townsend: 'Wasn’t going to play unless I could play with her'

When Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend entered their names to feature in the star-studded mixed doubles draw of the US Open, the American pro was clear about one thing. He said:

“Yeah, she’s the best mixed doubles player in the world, hands down. So if I was going to play, I wasn’t going to play at all unless I could play with her."

Ben Shelton also added about her admiration for Townsend. The Canadian Open winner talked about how he knows her.

“We’re both from Atlanta, we have known each other, been friends since I have been out on tour,” Shelton said. “Obviously we made a semis run at the US Open. Personally, if I wasn’t still in the singles, we probably would have had a good shot at taking that title.

“My dad was, like, there’s no point in playing if you’re not trying to win it and you don’t think you have a chance to win it. And she’s who I think I have a chance to win it with. It should be a lot of fun. We enjoy ourselves. We compete hard. But, you know, we clown out there also."

Now that Ben Shelton and Townsend are eliminated from the mixed doubles, the two will focus on the singles draw. Shelton, who captured an ATP Masters event in Toronto, is among the big names expected to draw massive attention at Flushing Meadows.

