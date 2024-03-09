Ben Shelton makes surprise admission about Paris Olympics 2024 participation: "I'm leaning towards not going, it's tough in the schedule"

US tennis star Ben Shelton recently stated that he is unlikely to take part in the Paris Olympics from July to August this year due to the tough tennis schedule. Shelton stated that since he wants to prepare for the US Open, which would be played on the hardcourts, it would be difficult to switch to the clay courts of Paris.

At a press conference at Indian Wells, the American was asked about whether participating in the Olympics was on his mind. Elaborating on his schedule, Shelton said that he would be in Europe in the months leading up to Wimbledon but that he would have to start preparing for the US Open immediately after the grass court Major. The US Open is set to begin just days after the Olympics concludes in Paris.

"Yeah. Definitely thought about it a lot. I'd say now I'm leaning towards not going this year if I were to make it. I think it's tough in the tennis schedule this year," Shelton said.

"I'll be in Europe for two months leading up to Wimbledon and then after, you know, I want to prepare and really get ready for the US Open. So having to go back to Europe to play on clay, a different surface, you know, it kind of messes up a few lead-up tournaments to the US Open that I would play if I wasn't playing the Olympics," Shelton added.

The 21-year-old reached the semifinals of the US Open in 2023, his best showing at a Grand Slam event so far, where he lost to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Incidentally, he is not part of the US Team for the Davis Cup this year which is scheduled to have its group stage in September. He did not participate in the 2023 edition of the Davis Cup as well.

Ben Shelton wants to play at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

Ben Shelton at the Shanghai Masters 2023

Ben Shelton, who is currently ranked No. 16, said at the same press conference that he is looking forward to playing at the 2028 Olympics that will be held in Los Angeles. Matches in the Los Angeles Olympics would be held on hardcourts, a surface in which he has enjoyed success thanks to his booming serve and powerful groundstrokes.

"But, you know, 100% I would want to play in LA in 2028 which is on the same side of the world as the US Open and on the same surface but I guess we'll just see. Who knows what happens this summer," Shelton said.

Andre Agassi was the last American player to win the gold medal in the men's singles at the Olympics in the modern era. He achieved the feat on home soil in Atlanta in 1996 when the Olympics was last held in the US.