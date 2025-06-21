  • home icon
  Ben Shelton picks Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz goes for Tommy Paul, Jack Draper reasons why Novak Djokovic will be the best for 'emergency' situation

Ben Shelton picks Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz goes for Tommy Paul, Jack Draper reasons why Novak Djokovic will be the best for 'emergency' situation

By Rudra Biswas
Published Jun 21, 2025 17:40 GMT
Ben Shelton picks Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz goes for Tommy Paul, Jack Draper reasons why Novak Djokovic will be the best as
Ben Shelton picks Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz goes for Tommy Paul, Jack Draper reasons why Novak Djokovic will be the best as 'emergency contact' | Image Source: Getty

Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton recently picked the ATP pros on whom they would depend the most in an emergency scenario. Each player had a rather unique answer and reasoning behind it, as top names like Novak Djokovic and Tommy Paul came up.

Top 10 players like Draper, Fritz, and Shelton all competed at the Queen's Club Championships this week. Ahead of the tournament, the trio and a few others participated in a media interaction where they were asked to name their most dependable peers in the hypothetical scenario of an 'emergency'.

Jack Draper gave a well-thought-out response to the above prompt, claiming that Novak Djokovic, with his contacts, would get him out of any jam.

"I need someone with a lot of contacts. I'd say Novak Djokovic, I feel like he'd have a lot of contacts and I feel like nothing phases that guy," Jack Draper said at Queen's Club in a video shared by BBC Sport on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, mentioned that he could perhaps rely on his good friend Tommy Paul should a dire situation arise owing to the latter's responsive nature.

"I think I'd call Tommy, I feel like he'd take it seriously, he's pretty responsive, I feel like he'd have my back," Taylor Fritz said.

Ben Shelton made a rather offbeat pick, straying from top players and choosing the big-serving Reilly Opelka as his go-to in an emergency.

"Reilly Opelka, I think he'd be quickest to respond and he's got a lot of connections. The most willing to help me out," Ben Shelton said.

Jack Draper suffers upset loss in the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships

Jack Draper couldn't live up to his second seeding at Queen's Club on Saturday (June 21), as he succumbed to a three-set defeat to World No. 30 Jiri Lehecka. Having come into the match with a 2-1 head-to-head edge over the Czech, the World No. 6 had a less-than-ideal start to the match, dropping the first game en route to losing the first set 4-6.

While Draper was quick to strike back in the following set, Lehecka maintained his composure in the deciding set to eventually complete a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory in just over two hours to reach his second ATP singles final of 2025. The Brit, on his part, ensured a top-four seeding at Wimbledon with his semifinal run at the grasscourt event, as he is set to rise to his career-high ranking of four in next week's men's rankings.

Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Edited by Rupesh
