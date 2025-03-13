Ben Shelton puts the spotlight on himself and Andy Roddick as American unlocks new achievement at Indian Wells

Young gun Ben Shelton has broken new ground at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The 22-year-old is the youngest US male to reach the last eight of the tournament since Andy Roddick over 20 years ago.

Shelton defeated Mariano Navone in straight sets in the first round before dispatching Karen Khachanov in Round 2, again by the short route. He knocked out fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16, 7-6(6), 6-1. The World No. 12 has progressed without losing a set and has looked imperious to this point in the tournament.

Ben Shelton shared a meme on Instagram posted on the Tennis Channel's page under the caption:

"Ben reppin' the stars and stripes well at #tennisparadise."

The meme pictured Shelton alongside tennis legend Andy Roddick and declared:

"BEN SHELTON IS THE YOUNGEST U.S. MAN TO MAKE INDIAN WELLS QF SINCE RODDICK IN '04"

Ben Shelton Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/benshelton/3586970521080406649/?hl=en)

Roddick was only 21 when he reached the Indian Wells quarterfinals in 2004. The tournament was, at that time, titled the Pacific Life Open. The American was beaten by British player Tim Henman at that stage, 7-6(6), 6-7(1), 3-6. Henman went on to lose the final to Roger Federer in straight sets. Roddick had already captured his one Major title - the US Open the year before.

Ben Shelton is confident he can go all the way to the final at Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open - Day 8

Ben Shelton's confidence is sky-high after defeating Nakashima, and he was in a buoyant mood after the match. In his post-match interview, he was clear-eyed about his prospects in the tournament:

"For me the second set was outstanding. Whenever you can get a two break win in a set against a server like him is really encouraging for where my level is at. I am pleased with my performance today. I think there are things I am trying to add into my game each week and I am trying to implement them this week."

Shelton has had a steady, if unspectacular, start to the year. He's reached two quarterfinals at Masters 1000 events previously (Shanghai in 2023 and Cincinnati 2in 024).

Like Roddick, Shelton'll be playing a Brit, Jack Draper, for his first-ever semifinal place at this level. Given how he has performed this week so far, he'll be a favorite to extend his Indian Wells campaign.

