Ben Shelton responds to Arthur Fils copying his camera message after winning first ATP title in Tokyo

Ben Shelton has won the 2023 Japan Open in style, responding to Arthur Fils, who copied his camera message a day before at the European Open in Antwerp.

Shelton turned pro last year and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the last four at the US Open, his home Slam, this year.

However, the highlight of his career came on Sunday (October 22), as he won his first ATP singles title in Tokyo. Shelton beat Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 in the final in an hour and 20 minutes.

What drew everyone's attention was when Shelton approached the camera after his win to leave a message where he responded to Fils, who had copied the American's 'Humble and Hungry' comment a day before. Fils had done so after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the European Open final.

Shelton wrote on camera:

"Show me something Arthur."

Ben Shelton looks forward to ending season on a 'strong' note

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2023 Japan Open

In his victory speech, Ben Shelton said that winning the title in Tokyo meant a lot to him and his team and is just reward for their hard work.

"That meant a lot to me and my team. We have been working really hard since the beginning to build my game and win titles on the ATP Tour. I made some deep runs lately," he said.

The American also discussed how important it is to maintain a high level throughout a tournament, as top players do that all the time.

"You see the great champions, they finish weeks off. They win titles, they don't just get to finals. They are able to maintain their level throughout the week. I am not saying I am anywhere there yet, but to be able to do it for one week, put together five matches in a row in Tokyo is really special," Shelton said.

The 21-year-old alsp shared his goal to end the season on a 'strong' note.

"I am really looking forward to this tail-end stretch of the year. I think it is a great opportunity for me. Earlier in the season I was losing early in weeks, so my match count is not that high, so I am feeling fresh. I am looking forward to finishing the season strong," Shelton said.

Ben Shelton will next compete at the Vienna Open, an ATP 500 tournament, in Austria. He will open his campaign against Jannik Sinner on Monday (October 23).