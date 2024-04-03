Ben Shelton reunites with former Florida Gators teammate Andres Andrade at US Men's Clay Court Championships, duo win first doubles match on tour 

World No. 16 Ben Shelton and his former Florida Gators teammate Andres Andrade recently chalked up a memorable first round win in the doubles event of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships.

Shelton entered the event on the back of a third round exit at the Miami Open and Andrade is coming off a first round exit in the ITF San Luis Potosi Challenger. The duo received a wildcard to participate in the doubles competition and squared off against Julian Cash and Robert Galloway in the first round.

Despite losing the opening set, Shelton and Andrade fought back to level the contest and sealed the win in the decider (10 point tie-breaker). They outclassed Cash and Galloway in one hour and 30 minutes 6-7(5), 6-3, 10-5.

Expand Tweet

Both Andrade and Shelton represented the Florida Gators during their freshman years. The duo were a part of the Gators' first title-winning squad in the NCAA team championships in 2021.

During a recent interview with the ATP tour, Andrade opened up on Shelton's incredible journey in college tennis. He highlighted how the American evolved his overall game in 2021 by training with his father.

“At the start, when he joined, he wasn’t so good, and you couldn’t see the potential he has now,” adds Andrade. “The first year he played as No. 5 [in the singles lineup]. Then No. 3. I always beat him in practice; I had all the tactics to beat him."

“But then came the summer of 2021 and we all went home and Ben Shelton stayed there for a month practising with his dad. He improved. His body helped. And there was a drastic change. We all said ‘What’s happened?," Andrade added.

The Ecuadorian also gushed about Shelton's devastating serve:

“I could hardly ever beat him again. He got quick, grew, and matured very fast. He became an athlete. Since then he’s had everything. And his serve is the most special thing he has. He also improved it a lot with the team."

Ben Shelton is the top seed at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, will begin his campaign against Zizou Bergs in the 2R

Ben Shelton at the BNP Paribas Open

Ben Shelton is the top seed at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. He will make his first appearance in the event on Wednesday and square off against Zizou Bergs in the second round.

While the American received a first round bye due to his ranking points, Bergs overpowered Patrick Kypson in the first round with a scoreline of 7-6(5), 6-3. Shelton and Bergs have never faced each other on the main tour.

Bergs presented a tough challenge to established players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev earlier this year. He will be determined to bring his A-game on the court against Shelton.

The winner of this contest will take on Brandon Nakashima or Rinky Hijikata in the quarterfinals.