Ben Shelton reveals major social media decision he made 2 years ago to clear his head of 'nonsense'

Ben Shelton recently opened up about making a major social media decision in his latest interview. The American is now gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing.
Shelton was last seen in action on August 15 at the quarterfinal round of the Cincinnati Open, where he locked horns with Alexander Zverev. The American's journey concluded in this round, as his opponent produced a dominant display, registering a 6-2, 6-2 win over him and wrapping up the one-sided contest in just 77 minutes. Now, Shelton will train for the upcoming US Open.
Shortly ahead of this clash, the American sat for a media interaction, where he was questioned about various aspects of his life, including his social media usage. He revealed that two years ago, he made the decision to delete the X app from his phone, and ever since, he hasn't used the platform. Calling it a good job, he said: (as quoted by Puntodebteak)
"I'm doing a good job. I remember two years ago, I ended up deleting Twitter from my phone, and that was the best decision I ever made. Now, two years have passed, and I've never read anything on that social network again," said Ben Shelton.
He further spoke about watching match highlights on social media and also revealed that he avoids filling his head with 'nonsense.'
"I prefer to watch the highlights of certain matches. Currently, I watch a lot of the tennis matches I used to watch, whether it's from the tournament I'm playing in or even from a Challenger tournament that's happening that week. I have a team that helps me keep my feet on the ground; they would never let me get my head full of nonsense," he added.
Ben Shelton recently received appreciation from the former American tennis player Steve Johnson.
What Ben Shelton said about playing against Alexander Zverev ahead of their quarterfinal at the Cincinnati Open
In the aforementioned interview, Ben Shelton was also asked about his thoughts on playing the quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Open. Exuding excitement about their showdown, the American revealed that he feels more ready than ever to play the match and then went on to commend his skills on the court.
Opening up about his plan of wanting to play against the top 10 players and then eventually the top 5 to up his game, he said: (as quoted by Puntodebteak)
"I'm excited about playing this match. I feel very comfortable on the court. I'd say I've never felt this way in competition before. I'm not just talking about my game, but also my serve and return, aspects where I normally feel a bit stressed, but here it's been the complete opposite. I'm in the place I wanted to be going into this next match. The goal is to play against the other top 10 players and eventually face the world's top 5. The more matches I play against them, the closer I'll get to their level. This is a super important goal for me," said Ben Shelton.
Ahead of the Cincinnati Open, Ben Shelton competed in the Canadian Open, where he delivered impressive performances throughout and eventually won the final against Karen Khachanov with a score of 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(3).