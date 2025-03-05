Ben Shelton has confessed his candid feelings about choosing to pursue professional tennis over more popular sports like basketball and football. The American admitted that he initially didn't feel very connected to tennis, despite his father Bryan being a former ATP player and the coach at the University of Florida, as well as his older sister Emma playing college tennis.

Shelton was most recently in action at the Mexican Open, where he suffered a shock loss to David Goffin in the second round. The American will aim to deliver a better performance at the upcoming Indian Wells Masters, as he continues his quest to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. Ahead of his campaign at the event, the 22-year-old graced the cover of Vogue magazine and delivered a candid interview.

Ben Shelton disclosed that during his school years, he didn't connect to tennis like his father Bryan and sister Emma, since it wasn't considered a "cool sport." In contrast, football, basketball, and baseball were more popular choices, with the American expressing his belief that being a quarterback was the most thrilling role in the world of athletics.

"Tennis was my dad’s thing. It was my sister’s thing. And for me, growing up in American public schools, tennis wasn’t really cool. Football is cool, basketball is cool—even baseball is cool. But playing quarterback—being on that field, hitting people—for me, that was the most fun you can have in athletics," Ben Shelton said.

The American also admitted that the one regret he had about pursuing a career in professional tennis was missing the opportunity to play a contact sport.

"Oh, no, no, no—hitting. Actually hitting them. I love contact. That’s the one thing I regret about choosing tennis—not being able to play a contact sport," he added.

Shelton recently arrived in Indian Wells ahead of the ATP Masters 1000 event and indulged his love for American football by showing off his skills as a quarterback.

Ben Shelton gears up for Indian Wells Masters 2025 campaign

Ben Shelton - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton is the 11th seed at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, the main draw action of which is scheduled to commence on March 5. Having received a bye in the first round, the American will kick off his campaign against the winner of the match between Learner Tien and Mariano Navone.

If Shelton emerges victorious, he will likely lock horns with Karen Khachanov in the third round, with Andrey Rublev and Brandon Nakashima potentially looming in the quarterfinals. Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper feature as the 22-year-old's possible semifinal opponents.

Ben Shelton will look to improve upon his performance at last year's Indian Wells Masters, where he reached the fourth round before falling short against Jannik Sinner.

