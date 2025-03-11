Ben Shelton reveals the one word his father Bryan would use to describe him

World No. 12 Ben Shelton shared the one word his father, Bryan Shelton, often uses to describe him. The American's candid response had the interviewer in stitches at the Indian Wells arena.

Ad

Shelton is currently in action at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. After cruising past Mariano Navone in his opener, he outfoxed Karen Khachanov in the third round, 6-3, 7-5.

During a candid interview off court, Shelton spoke about his equation with his father. The American humorously shared what his father likes to call him in one word on most occasions.

"Probably an Idiot, that's the one word he would use to describe me. Not the smartest at times but we make it work," Ben Shelton said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bryan Shelton is a former tennis player and Shelton's full time coach on tour. The duo confirmed their partnership in 2023 and have since been together.

Under Bryan's guidance, Ben Shelton captured his maiden title at the 2023 Japan Open. He added another feather to his cap at the 2024 U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston, a tour-level event that his father also won during his playing career.

Shelton was ranked outside the top 20 last year but is currently among the top 12 players in the world. During a recent interview, his father revealed how the youngster wished to pursue professional tennis as his career.

Ad

“As a kid, Ben just liked doing things his own way. Our family is very conservative, and everything he wore had to be neon. He wanted his hair to be long. He just wanted to do things differently. But somewhere along the way, a little switch went off. I think he saw Emma going to play on weekends and getting to travel and thought, Man—that sounds like fun,” Bryan Shelton said.

Ad

Shelton also opened up about his father during a candid conversation at the Australian Open this year. He playfully challenged him to a match after Bryan joked that he would still beat the youngster.

Ben Shelton will face Brandon Nakashima for a place in the quarterfinal of the BNP Paribas Open

Ben Shelton in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton will take on Brandon Nakshima in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. He leads the head-to-head against the American 3-0.

Ad

While Shelton edged past Khachanov in the third round, Nakashima defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 6-4. He won 89% of his first serve points against the Italian.

Shelton is making his third appearance at Indian Wells this year. He reached the fourth round in 2024, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. In 2023, he lost to Taylor Fritz in three sets in the round of 64.

The winner of the Nakashima-Shelton face-off will either play Taylor Fritz or Jack Draper in the quarterfinal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback