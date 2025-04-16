Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman drops 1-word reaction to American reaching Munich QF

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman was mind-blown as the American advanced to the quarterfinals of the BMW Open in Munich on April 16th. The tennis star triumphed over the promising Botic Van de Zandschulp in a fiery Round of 16 clash, where he clinched the win 7-6(1), 6-3.
The 22-year-old sparked dating rumors with the women's soccer star in a TikTok video he posted last month. After this, he posted an adorable picture of the two of them cozying up in one of his photodumps, which confirmed their relationship. Since then, the couple has been seen posting romantic moments as well as engaging and cheering each other on various social media platforms.
Rodman took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of Shelton scoring his last point of the match that got him the win. Her reaction indicated that she was blown away by the second-seed's stellar display as she wrote:
"Insane 😤 💪"
A forward for the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) team, Washington Spirit, she is also the daughter of former basketball star Dennis Rodman. In an interview after returning to the US National Women's Soccer Team, she also spoke about her new-found relationship with Ben Shelton.
"I'm obviously very happy": Trinity Rodman on her relationship with Ben Shelton
In an interview with ESPN after getting picked to represent the US again on the national stage, soccer star Trinity Rodman also spoke on her budding relationship with Ben Shelton. She blushed as she was asked to talk about her life with her boyfriend, and she highlighted that the reaction to their hard launch was quite welcoming. She said (4:52 onwards):
"I mean, I'm just another person in a relationship and people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy and hopefully some of the world's happy, but yeah I think you know it's in the public eye so I can't really do much about that."
Rodman also said how even though Shelton's compatriot Frances Tiafoe had claimed him to be the reason for their meeting, it wasn't really the case.
"I don't know if I want everyone to know the story, but I can assure you, Frances was not the reason that we met or got together. I don't know why he's taking credit for that — so me and Ben can both cut that out," she added.
Shelton is set to take on Luciano Darderi in the quarterfinals at Munich, set to be held on April 18th.