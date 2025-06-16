Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman and sister Emma react to American breaking into Top 10 of ATP rankings

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, and sister, Emma Shelton, were full of praise of the American tennis star as he broke into the top 10 of the PIF ATP Rankings for the first time in his pro career. This progress has been made due to his consistent display of commendable performances, notably throughout this season.
Shelton is one of three Americans ranked in the top 10, alongside Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. Andre Agassi, James Blake, and Andy Roddick were the last Americans to achieve this feat in April 2006.
Shelton even boasts a rich family history in the sport, being the son of the former World No. 55, Bryan Shelton, who now serves as his head coach.
His soccer star girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, who is the daughter of former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman, showered the tennis star with love on his achievement as shared the news on Instagram stories and wrote:
"Will never be over this, proud of u."
Ben Shelton's sister Emma also shared the news on Instagram, accompanied by emoticons indicating her excitement in receiving the big news.
Ben Shelton, who is next set to compete at the Queen's Club Championships, expressed his elation on receiving the news.
Ben Shelton on breaking into top 10 of the world rankings
Ben Shelton expressed his excitement at being able to be a part of the extraordinary group of tennis stars, as he climbed up the world ladder and snatched the 10th spot in the PIF ATP Rankings. It was only three years ago that Shelton had cracked into the top 500 and since then, his career has taken a leap.
However, speaking during his on-court interview at the Stuttgart Open on Friday (June 13), he expressed his excitement and how honored he was on being able to achieve this milestone, which marks a momentous moment in his career.
“I’m gonna go look and worry about the end of this tournament first. I’ve got to see it first. So if that is true, that’s really cool, a big milestone in tennis,” he said via ATP.
The tennis star will be looking to rise further up the table, hopeful of delivering some notable performances during the grass stint of the season. He will be in action against Arthur Rinderknech at the HSBC Championships on Tuesday, June 17.