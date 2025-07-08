Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman & sister Emma share ecstatic messages as American reaches Wimbledon QF; Coco Gauff's brother also reacts

Ben Shelton is just 22 but he's making waves in his 12th Grand Slam tournament. At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Shelton has advanced to the quarterfinal for the first time in his budding career and he's drawing praises from all corners of the tennis world.

Ad

On Monday, the American prodigy took down Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 to set up a semifinal date against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. But before Wednesday's high-profile matchup, Shelton is taking in all the praise that comes with making it out of the fourth round in Wimbledon.

After the game, Shelton uploaded some moments of the game on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Shelton's sister and former collegiate tennis player turned Morgan Stanley analyst, Emma Shelton, reacted by writing:

“LET’S GOOOO 🔥.”

Shelton's girlfriend and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Trinity Rodman dropped a sweet comment under his Instagram post:

“You’re amazing ❤️,”

Australian tennis star and former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios also chimed in, commenting:

“Tough 🔥”

Fellow American tennis star Coco Gauff's brother also reacted to Ben Shelton's win:

Ad

"Dialed."

Comments section

Comments section

Comments section

Ben Shelton locked in ahead of his SF matchup against Jannik Sinnner

Ben Shelton will have a tough opponent in World No. 1 Jannik Sinner before advancing to the semis. The game will be played on Centre Court on Wednesday and it will be the first time Shelton will take on someone higher-seeded than him in this tournament.

Ad

Ahead of this matchup, Shelton was confident about reaching the second week of the biggest Grand Slam of the year.

“When I get to the big tournaments, I’m more confident about getting in the second week and having deep runs because I’ve done it a lot,” he said. “It’s the tournaments that I play the best in, and the format that I enjoy the most.” “I’m getting into the fourth round, but not feeling like I arrived somewhere.”

Ad

It will be "business as usual" for the big server who faces Sinner. The Italian wasn't at his best in his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, losing the first two sets and tied 2-2 in the third. If not for his pec injury, it might have been difficult for Sinner to take a win there.

Sinner himself seemed to have injured his elbow during the first set of the game. He's scheduled to undergo MRI and only then will he decide whether he can continue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More