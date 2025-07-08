Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman & sister Emma share ecstatic messages as American reaches Wimbledon QF; Coco Gauff's brother also reacts

Ben Shelton is just 22 but he's making waves in his 12th Grand Slam tournament. At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Shelton has advanced to the quarterfinal for the first time in his budding career and he's drawing praises from all corners of the tennis world.
On Monday, the American prodigy took down Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 to set up a semifinal date against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. But before Wednesday's high-profile matchup, Shelton is taking in all the praise that comes with making it out of the fourth round in Wimbledon.
After the game, Shelton uploaded some moments of the game on Instagram.
Shelton's sister and former collegiate tennis player turned Morgan Stanley analyst, Emma Shelton, reacted by writing:
“LET’S GOOOO 🔥.”
Shelton's girlfriend and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Trinity Rodman dropped a sweet comment under his Instagram post:
“You’re amazing ❤️,”
Australian tennis star and former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios also chimed in, commenting:
“Tough 🔥”
Fellow American tennis star Coco Gauff's brother also reacted to Ben Shelton's win:
"Dialed."
Ben Shelton locked in ahead of his SF matchup against Jannik Sinnner
Ben Shelton will have a tough opponent in World No. 1 Jannik Sinner before advancing to the semis. The game will be played on Centre Court on Wednesday and it will be the first time Shelton will take on someone higher-seeded than him in this tournament.
Ahead of this matchup, Shelton was confident about reaching the second week of the biggest Grand Slam of the year.
“When I get to the big tournaments, I’m more confident about getting in the second week and having deep runs because I’ve done it a lot,” he said. “It’s the tournaments that I play the best in, and the format that I enjoy the most.” “I’m getting into the fourth round, but not feeling like I arrived somewhere.”
It will be "business as usual" for the big server who faces Sinner. The Italian wasn't at his best in his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, losing the first two sets and tied 2-2 in the third. If not for his pec injury, it might have been difficult for Sinner to take a win there.
Sinner himself seemed to have injured his elbow during the first set of the game. He's scheduled to undergo MRI and only then will he decide whether he can continue.