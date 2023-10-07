"Ben Shelton's got that young-kid energy, it's a lot of fun" - Tommy Paul on how the young American's rise is bringing his compatriots together

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton have cemented their place among the top-tier Americans in a crowded field. There are 13 players from the US in the Top 100 of the men’s singles rankings.

Such a scenario can be a breeding ground for rivalries and competition, but it helps that this particular group of players get along well — or so it would seem.

Tommy Paul spoke about the "young-kid" energy that Ben Shelton brings to the table during his post-match press conference at the ongoing Shanghai Masters, saying it is a lot of fun to have the youngster around.

"It's fun having him around. He’s definitely young. He’s got that young-kid energy, so it’s a lot of fun, especially with the group of older guys that we have now," Paul said.

The American No. 2 also recalled their first meeting, saying that he knew Shelton’s father, but was quick to point out that he did not take the youngster under his wing when he first came on the ATP Tour.

"No, it's awesome. I didn’t know Ben Shelton too much, like, when he was 17 or younger, but I knew his dad a bit. And when he first came on the tour, I mean, I wouldn’t say I took him under my wing or anything, but I liked the kid, and I knew he was going to be good," Paul continued.

"It’s cool to have Ben Shelton come in and really push us" - Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton pictured at the 2023 Australian Open

Tommy Paul also addressed the rich history of tennis in America, saying there have been distinctive generations — who have all pushed the one that comes after to be better.

He was quick to note that Ben Shelton was doing exactly that for the likes of him, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and others.

"I mean, it's weird to call us older guys, but, like, coming up with Foe and Fritz. We just have a bunch of good players, so it’s cool to have that young guy come in and really push us. I mean, it's almost bringing us together in a way," Tommy Paul said.

"Yeah, absolutely. I think you see it in a lot of different generations in tennis. This one, it's pretty cool," he added.

The 26-year-old also spoke highly of the current crop of American players, saying it was great to have multiple names break into the Top 10 at the same time.

"We have like, two people in the top 10. So it's kind of cool that we're actually up at the top of the game. I mean, all our best athletes go into other sports, so there's our excuse, I guess," he said.

Tommy Paul has begun his campaign at the 2023 Shanghai Masters on a strong note, defeating Sebastian Ofner in his opener in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.