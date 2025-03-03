Ben Shelton's sister Emma enjoys a day of pickleball during latest outing

Ben Shelton’s sister Emma recently enjoyed some time on the pickleball courts. She gave fans a glimpse of her outing, days after her brother made an early exit from the Mexican Open.

While Shelton is widely considered to be one of America's most promising men's singles players, his sister is also fairly experienced in the game of tennis. Emma played for South Carolina and the Florida Gators in her collegiate career, racking up some impressive records.

In her freshman season with South Carolina, Emma recorded a perfect 11-0 record in dual match play. In 2022, she won the Green bracket individual title while representing the Gators. One time in her career, Emma also held an ITA rank of 125. Recently, she exchanged her tennis racket for a pickleball paddle, enjoying a fun game with friends.

Emma shared a snap of the same on her Instagram story.

Via @_emmashelton on Instagram

During his collegiate career, Ben Shelton led the Florida Gators to the 2021 national title before going on to win the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship. During the 2022-23 season, the American forgoed his remaining collegiate eligibility in order to turn pro.

When Ben Shelton revealed how his sister Emma inspired his tennis career

Shelton at the 2024 Laver Cup Opening Night Gala (Image Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton is enjoying a career high ranking of No. 12 on the ATP Tour, making him one of the highest ranked American men's singles players. While the youngster has established himself as a threat to top players in recent years, he once revealed that despite his father being a tennis coach, his sister ultimately influenced him to become a tennis player.

Speaking to ON in an interview, Ben explained that watching his sister get time off school for tennis was what initially made him want to pick up the sport, saying:

“I saw my sister – she was getting to play all these tournaments, traveling to all these different places. I was like, ‘Man, she can get out of school to play sports, travel, and stay in hotels’”.

For Ben Shelton, his 2025 season has gotten off to an impressive start. After an early exit at the ASB Classic, he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. Since then, he has gone on to reach the second round of the Dallas Open and Mexico Open ATP 500 tournaments.

