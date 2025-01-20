Ben Shelton's sister Emma gives shoutout to American reaching Australian Open QF for 2nd time

Ben Shelton’s sister Emma gave a heartfelt shout-out to her brother after he advanced to the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals for the second time. He earned his spot after an intense match against Gael Monfils.

On Monday, January 20, at the Margaret Court Arena, Shelton faced Monfils in their fourth-round clash at the tournament. He advanced to the quarterfinals after Monfils retired mid-match due to a back injury. The 38-year-old Frenchman was forced to walk off in the fourth set, with the score at 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 1-0 in Shelton's favor.

This marks the second time Shelton has reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. His previous run to the last eight came in 2023, where he faced fellow American Tommy Paul. Despite a valiant effort, Shelton fell short, losing 6-7(6), 3-6, 7-5, 4-6.

Later that day, Emma Shelton, Ben's elder sister and a well-known college tennis player, took to Instagram Stories to celebrate her brother's victory. She shared three stories in total, with the final one showing Gael Monfils hugging Shelton’s father and coach, Bryan Shelton.

Emma Shelton's Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram@_emmashelton)

Ben Shelton receives message from Gael Monfils after Australian Open win

Ben Shelton | Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton received a message from Gael Monfils following his victory in their fourth-round match at the Australian Open. The American and the Frenchman faced off for the first time on the ATP Tour.

Monfils had to retire mid-match because of a back injury, giving the victory to the young American. Despite the setback, Monfils remained upbeat in the post-match press conference, speaking positively about his opponent.

Monfils described Shelton as a "great kid" and mentioned that playing against someone you're close to can be challenging.

"I love Ben Shelton, you know, I love, I love him," Gael Monfils said. "You know this kid is amazing. He's full of energy, is a great guy."

"He's a great kid and it's always too bad to play someone that you love and but we put the fighting spirit out. You know, that why I was still out there, making it tough for him, but at the end, you know, of course...," he added.

The Frenchman mentioned that he is now praying for Shelton’s upcoming quarterfinal match.

"Now I'm rooting for [Ben Shelton], he's a guy that I really appreciate spending time with him, talking with him, sharing anything, you know, that we love and he's a, he's just amazing kid," Gael Monfils said.

The 22-year-old is set to take on Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in his second Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday, January 22.

