Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman impressed by his shirtless practice session at Wimbledon, Taylor Townsend also reacts

Pictures of Ben Shelton's shirtless practice session at Wimbledon left the American's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman impressed. WTA star Taylor Townsend also delivered her reaction, which was more about Shelton's taste in music than his shirtless practice at SW19.

On Sunday, June 29, Shelton shared a post on Instagram. It featured five pictures captured during a practice session of his at SW19 ahead of his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Three of the pictures showed the formidable American practicing without a shirt on, and unsurprisingly, they drew Rodman's attention. Shelton captioned the post:

"Wimby prep"

Trinity Rodman, the 23-year-old women's soccer sensation, who began dating Ben Shelton in March this year, entered the comments section and reacted to her boyfriend's shirtless pictures with three fire emojis. Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend was more impressed by the song that Shelton had chosen for the post; 'COLD' by British rapper Nemzzz. Townsend asked the ATP star to share his playlist with her, writing:

"Request to share the mf playlist 🔥🙌🏾"

Trinity Rodman and Taylor Townsend's comments on Ben Shelton's Instagram post about his Wimbledon 2025 preparations (Source: Instagram/benshelton)

On the tennis front, Shelton broke new ground last year as far as his campaign at Wimbledon was concerned.

Ben Shelton reached fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career in 2024; American set to kickstart 2025 campaign at grass Major against qualifier

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Ben Shelton made his Wimbledon debut two years ago, reaching the second round before losing to Laslo Djere. At the 2024 edition of the prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam, the American made it to the fourth round. However, here, he was no match for top seed and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who defeated him in straight sets.

This year, the 22-year-old is slated to begin his Wimbledon campaign with a first-round clash against qualifier Alex Bolt from Australia. The match is set to mark a maiden meeting between the pair, with Shelton, the ATP No. 10, being the favorite on paper to seal progress to the second round.

However, it's worth noting that the American's fortunes on grass so far this season have been mixed. His first tournament on the surface in 2025 came at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Here, Shelton made a promising run to the semis before falling to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

In the next two tournaments though, Shelton suffered early exits, losing to Arthur Rinderknech and Learner Tien at the HSBC Championships (The Queen's Club, London) and the Mallorca Championships respectively in his opening matches.

