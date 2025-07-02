Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman reacts to American's elated celebration after Wimbledon 1R win

On Monday, June 30, World No. 10 Ben Shelton defeated Brandon Holt in straight sets in the first round to kickstart his 2025 Wimbledon campaign. Shelton's girlfriend, soccer star Trinity Rodman, was following the game on TV.
She reposted an Instagram reel from Wimbledon's official Instagram account of Shelton securing the match point in the third set against Holt. The tennis star put a finger on his lips in a shush gesture to celebrate the win, and Rodman had a one-word reaction that read:
“Typeeeee”
On Thursday, July 3, Shelton will take on Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the Wimbledon men's singles 2025. The match will start at 6:00 a.m. ET/3:00 a.m. PT. Shelton is the odds-on favorite to win this match and advance to the third round.
Ben Shelton got humble after going Instagram official with Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton wasn't expecting that much attention to his personal life when he went Instagram official with soccer star Trinity Rodman, who represents the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League.
Shelton's Instagram post on March 17 included a photo of Rodman in an elevator. In the photo, she can be seen kissing the tennis star's cheeks.
“I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak,” Shelton captioned the post.
The post comes 10 days after the duo performed a TikTok trend together. During a conversation with The Post, Shelton said he was surprised by the public's interest in his personal life.
“I guess I didn’t think it would blow up as much as it did," he said. "That’s not why I did it,” Shelton said. “I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing. I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up ... and I realized, ‘Wow, people care about my life that much.’ ”
Even Rodman has spoken publicly about their romance. During her appearance on SportsCenter in March, she said:
"So, yeah, I'm obviously very happy and hopefully some of the world's happy. It's in the public eye, so I can't really do much about that."
Both have since continued to post about each other on social media. At the moment, Rodman, who is struggling with a back injury, will continue to show support for Ben Shelton during his Wimbledon campaign.