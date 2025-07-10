Ben Shelton looks to move on from Wimbledon heartbreak by focusing his attention on 'doing everything' to prepare for US Open

Ben Shelton recently opened up about shifting his focus to preparing for the US Open after his Wimbledon loss. The American couldn't progress further than the quarterfinals of the grasscourt Major.

Ad

Shelton was last seen in action on Tuesday, July 8, when he locked horns with Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The Italian seized victory with a score of 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4. Shelton tried his best to overpower the three-time Grand Slam champion, but Sinner applied the pressure in each set, which eventually led to Shelton cracking down.

After the two-hour and 19-minute quarterfinal showdown, Shelton sat for a press conference, where he opened up about the loss and revealed that he will now be focusing on his US Open appearance. Emphasizing his preparation for the US Open, Shelton said:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, no, feel more comfortable on grass for sure. The way I'm moving, the way I'm returning, you know, hitting ball from the ground, it's better, it's not where I want to be. But, you know, I have six weeks to do everything humanly, possible to be ready and better at the US Open. You know, it's the tournament of the year, yeah, going to go after it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jannik Sinner has advanced to the semifinals and is scheduled to play Novak Djokovic on Friday, July 11.

Ben Shelton made his feelings known about Jannik Sinner's skills after Wimbledon QF loss

After losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, Ben Shelton sat for a post-match press conference, where he opened up about his upset against the Italian. He was also asked about his recent defeats against Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner at major tournaments.

Ad

Emphasizing the loss against Sinner, Shelton commended Italian's skills, stating that he had never seen anything like it and revealed that his shots 'are in 2x speed.'

"It’s frustrating. There’s a lot of things. It’s two very different players and challenges. With Sinner who I’ve played the most, his ball speed is really high. I’ve never seen anything like it. You don’t see anything like it when you’re going through the draw. When you play him it’s almost like things are in 2x speed. I’m usually pretty good at adjusting to that speed," said Ben Shelton.

Ad

He further reflected on the mistakes he made while playing against Sinner, adding:

"It’s difficult when a guy is hitting the ball that big that consistently off both wings and serving the way he is. I had the right idea for a lot of the match today. I served a lot better than I did in Australia. Smarter. Just went for it. But my first serve percentage dropped in the moments I needed it. I probably played too tentative."

Ben Shelton opened his 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, where he experienced an early loss after being bested by Jakub Mensik in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More