Ben Shelton made his honest feelings known about Taylor Fritz's biceps. After laughing out loud at his comment, the World No. 14 then issued a lighthearted apology to his compatriot Fritz.

Ad

Following the defeat, a video of Shelton talking about Taylor Fritz's biceps surfaced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In a video uploaded on February 26, Shelton was seen guessing the ATP player based on a portion of the picture. Upon seeing his compatriot Fritz's image pop up, Shelton broke into laughter as he said:

"Taylor Fritz, the skinny arm. There is no bicep there. Sorry bro, my bad," Ben Shelton said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week, while discussing the future of American men's singles tennis, Andre Agassi picked Shelton as the nation's next Grand Slam winner, saying:

"I think Ben has such an imposing game. He has such a high-end gear that if somebody were to go to heaven for a couple weeks to win one, I think he might be my pick for the one that could possibly get over the line first,” Agassi told the Bay Area Sports Wrap.

Ad

However, Ben Shelton had an underwhelming start to the 2025 season, as he began his season with an opening-round loss to Jakub Mensik at the ASB Classic. While he improved with a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open, Shelton couldn't get past the early stages of the tournaments at Dallas and Mexico.

Ben Shelton opened up on defeating Flavio Cobolli at the Mexican Open

Ben Shelton squared off against Flavio Cobolli in the first round of the Mexican Open on February 25 and managed to defeat the Italian 7-6(4), 7-6(4). Following this win, the American opened up on his desire to clinch the closely fought contest and said (via ATP Tour):

Ad

“That was one I wanted really bad. For me I won the first set in the first two matches and ended up going down a break in the second, losing the second, and ultimately losing in three sets. So for me I wanted to fight back there, complete it in two and get off the court," Shelton said.

Ad

Further reflecting on his performance, he added:

“It’s never easy going into a match being 0-2 against somebody. Like I said in Australia, you go 0-3 and they become your daddy, so I was fighting again for that not to happen and happy with the performance tonight.”

Following his win against Cobolli at the Mexican Open, Shelton lost to David Goffin 7-6(3), 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Thursday, February 27. The American is next expected to take the court at the Indian Wells Masters, beginning on March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback