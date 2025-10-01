Ben Shelton swoons over girlfriend Trinity Rodman showing off her custom jeans despite being miles apart

Ben Shelton made her way into the comments section of his girlfriend and soccer star Trinity Rodman's recent post. Rodman, who plays as a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and the United States national team, dropped photos from what appears to be a soccer field.In the three photos she shared, Rodman struck different poses in a cropped, bright red zip-up jacket with long sleeves. The jacket has white stripes on the sleeves and a white diagonal accent on the front. It also features a logo on the chest that reads &quot;ZHENG 23.&quot;She complemented the jacket with high-waisted black jeans with white drawstring detailing. The jeans feature small decorative pins and chains. White stripes run down the sides of the jeans. She's also wearing multiple gold necklaces and small gold hoop earrings.&quot;DIY😘&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Ben Shelton dropped a heart-eye filled emoji:&quot;😍&quot;Comments sectionWhile Rodman is in Houston, Ben Shelton is miles away, preparing for his first round match in the Shanghai Masters. This will be his first tournament after he retired due to a shoulder injury in the third round of the 2025 US Open against Adrian Mannarino.Trinity Rodman gets honest about 12-hour time difference affecting relationship with Ben SheltonBen Shelton and Trinity Rodman are so much in love, and the long-distance relationship is taking its toll on the latter. Rodman went on Instagram live in late September, where she got real about the 12-hour time difference between the time zones where the two are currently.&quot;It sucks because it's a 12-hour difference and we barely talk,&quot; Rodman said.Shelton talked with ATP Media on Tuesday about his injury and how he's perfectly fine ahead of his first round in Shanghai.“It is getting there,” Shelton said. “As any injury, it takes time to recover. I wouldn’t show up to a tournament unless I thought I was ready and that is why I skipped a few, but I should be ready to go now.”Shelton is hoping to end his season on a high and is in a good position to go to Turin for the 2025 ATP Finals. Shelton said:“I am very excited. It is the first time I have put myself in a good position at this point in the year to make Turin. Hopefully I get a couple more good results and get over the line. I am happy with the way I have played this year and with what I have been able to do. I am not done, I have more things I want to accomplish this year and let’s see where we are in a month's time.”Shelton is currently sixth in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin. The ATP Finals fields the top eight-ranked players, and unless 10th-placed Felix Auger-Aliassime covers over 1,000 points difference, Shelton will feature in the tournament.