Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe have predicted that Ben Shelton will have a successful grass court season this year.

The American youngster stole the show at the 2023 Australian Open, reaching his first ever quarterfinal at a Grand Slam event. Making his debut at the Major tournament in Melbourne, Shelton defeated the likes of Alexei Popyrin and J.J. Wolf before bowing out to Tommy Paul in the last eight.

Murray, who recently captured his second title this month at the Nottingham Challenger, felt that Shelton had a good chance to make an impact on grass. The former World No. 1 praised the 20-year-old's game in an ATP Youtube video.

"I think Ben Shelton will have a good grass court season. I think his game will be very well suited to grass with the way he plays, his serve and everything, he's very athletic, likes to come forward so I think he'll do well," Andy Murray said.

Shelton has won three ATP Challenger Series titles in his career so far. He has never played a tour-level match on grass and will be making his debut at the upcoming 2023 Queens Club Championships.

2023 Boss Open winner Frances Tiafoe also predicted that Ben Shelton could make a deep run at Wimbledon and will be a dark horse at the grass court Major.

"I think Ben Shelton will make a deep run at Wimbledon. He could be a dark horse at the event," Francis Tiafoe said in the ATP video.

Both Murray and Tiafoe will be participating in the Queens Club Championships, featuring in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, June 20.

"Proud of the man he is more than the player" - Ben Shelton's father Bryan reflects on son's personal growth ahead of Wimbledon

2023 French Open - Day Four

Ben Shelton, accompanied by his father and coach Bryan Shelton, arrived at the prestigious grounds of the Wimbledon Championships in anticipation of the Grand Slam tournament set to commence on July 3.

Bryan Shelton recently made the decision to become Ben's full-time coach after retiring from over two decades of collegiate coaching.

In a heartwarming video shared by the official Wimbledon channel on Twitter, Bryan Shelton reflected on the remarkable growth and positive changes he has witnessed in his 20-year-old son's personality in recent months.

"My wife, Lisa and I, we talk about it when we are talking to him on the phone as he's been over here in Europe for a couple of months through the clay court season. Just how mature he sounds and just the differences that we see and just his growth as a person," Bryan said.

The 57-year-old continued to praise his son's professional and personal growth and felt proud of the man he is becoming.

"Obviously his game's going to continue to improve and i think what's most important as a dad and with my wife is to see our kids grow up and become great people and so just really proud of the man that he is more than the player," he added.

Ben Shelton is set to compete at the Queen's Club Championships and will play his opening round on Monday, June 19.

