"Ben Shelton being a top 10 player is a crime to tennis history" - Fans react as Learner Tien upsets fellow American in Mallorca

Ben Shelton suffered his third consecutive defeat on the ATP Tour at the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday (June 25), going out to fellow American Learner Tien in straight sets in the second round. Following his loss, the newly minted World No. 10 copped criticism from tennis fans for his inconsistency, as many questioned whether he was good enough to be ranked inside the men's top 10.

Shelton has enjoyed a respectable year thus far, winning 19 of his 33 tour-level outings. The highlights of his 2025 season included reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, finishing runner-up at the BMW Open, and breaking into the top 10 ATP rankings earlier in June.

Unfortunately for Ben Shelton, his form has fallen off the cliff ever since he achieved his career-high singles ranking of No. 10. After a first-round exit at the Queen's Club Championships to France's Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets, the 22-year-old followed up with a 4-6, 6-7(2) loss to World No. 67 Learner Tien in one hour and 41 minutes in the second round of the Eastbourne Open on Wednesday.

Considering the two-time ATP singles titlist is now on a three-match losing streak, many fans on X questioned whether he deserved to be ranked inside the men's top 10.

"Shelton being a top 10 player is a crime to tennis history," one fan insisted.

"Tien's game is good for grass. Big Ben in the TOP 10 is insane, with all due respect, lol," another claimed in his criticism of Shelton while praising Tien.

"Ben might be the worst player in the top 10," one more fan asserted.

"Shelton is a fraud scammer. Not a top 10 player at ALL," another suggested.

"If anyone says that wasnt rigged by shelton you’re blind, absolutely blind haha," one fan joked.

"Worst I’ve seen Ben in ages needs to sort it for next week," another claimed.

"If Shelton came along 10 years ago he’d be playing in challengers all the time," one more fan suggested.

Ben Shelton looking to record career-best result at Wimbledon

Ben Shelton retrieves a ball at Wimbledon 2024 | Image Source: Getty

Although Ben Shelton is on a three-match losing streak dating back to his semifinal loss at the Stuttgart Open, he has plenty to look forward to at Wimbledon. In his two appearances at the grasscourt Major, the American has reached the fourth round and the second round once, respectively.

Shelton showed incredible fighting spirit at SW19 last year, overcoming dangerous opponents like Denis Shapovalov, Lloyd Harris, and Mattia Bellucci in five-setters to make it to the second week. Unfortunately, he ran into World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 and lost to the Italian in straight sets.

Shelton would fancy his chances to go deep into the upcoming Wimbledon championship.

