Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2025

American hope Ben Shelton and Italy's Lorenzo Sonego will face each other in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Australian Open. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22.

Shelton’s 2024 season had its moments, highlighted by his title win in Houston, Texas. However, the new year didn’t start on the best note, as he fell to Jakub Mensik in the opening round of the ASB Classic.

He then headed to Melbourne for the year’s first Grand Slam. He began his campaign with a win over fellow American Brandon Nakashima before taking down Pablo Carreno Busta, 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti, and Gael Monfils to reach the quarterfinals, where he will face Sonego.

Meanwhile, Sonego has enjoyed a fairytale run at the Australian Open, marking his best performance at a Major, having never advanced beyond the fourth round in previous Grand Slam tournaments. Like Shelton, he also competed at the ASB Classic before arriving in Melbourne.

The Italian began his journey by defeating Stan Wawrinka, Joao Fonseca, Fabian Marozsan, and rising star Learner Tien, securing his place in the last eight.

Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Sonego have faced off twice on the ATP Tour, making this their third meeting. The former won their first encounter in 2022 at the Cincinnati Masters, while the latter triumphed over him at the 2023 French Open.

With so much at stake for both players as they aim to win their maiden Grand Slam, here are all the details about their upcoming showdown at the Australian Open:

Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego match schedule

The duo's contest in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22. The exact timing will be confirmed once the order of play is announced.

Date: January 22, 2025

Time: TBA

Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego streaming details

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Viewers from the following countries can follow the action at the Australian Open 2025 through the respective channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - Sky NZ

UK and rest of Europe - Eurosport

India and Subcontinent - Sony Sports

Latin America and Caribbean - ESPN International

Middle East - beIN Sports

Central Asia - Eurosport

China - CCTV, iQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand - beIN Sports

Taiwan - Sportcast

Vietnam - K+

