Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar Ramanathan gets wild card entry in singles

India’s second-highest-ranked player Ramkumar Ramanathan has received a wild card entry into the men's singles main draw for the Bengaluru Open 2024.

Ramkumar has played in seven singles finals at the ATP Challenger events and contributed significantly to India's victory against Pakistan in the recently concluded Davis Cup tie.

He won his only ATP Challenger title during the ATP Manama in November 2021. The Chennai-born player won his last doubles Challenger title during the recently concluded Chennai Open 2024 with compatriot Saketh Myneni, on Saturday.

Ramkumar was quoted as saying as per the press release:

“I am extremely happy and grateful that Bengaluru Open has granted me the singles main draw wild card. I am looking forward to the tournament. Bengaluru has always been a happy hunting ground for me and I have had many special memories here. I just want to thank the entire organisation for trusting me. Let the best player win. I am going to give my best.”

Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman said:

"Ramkumar is a terrific talent and played a crucial role in ensuring India’s victory in Davis Cup Tie against Pakistan recently. He recently Won two ITF M25 World Tennis Tour events in Karnataka on his comeback and we are proud to have him in the Main draw of the Bengaluru Open which he totally deserves. His wild card makes the Indian presence stronger and we wish him the best.”

Two Indian pairs get wild card entry in doubles

Prajwal Dev and his partner Siddhant Banthia have received a wild card entry into the doubles main draw. Additionally, the Indian pair of Manish Sureshkumar and Sai Karteek Reddy have also been handed a wild card entry in the doubles main draw of the Bengaluru Open 2024.

"We have also decided to give wild card entries to two Indian pairs in our endeavour to support the country's players," Yajaman said in a press release.

Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is all set to host the Bengaluru Open 2024. The ATP Challenger event will take place from February 12 to 18 at the KSLTA Stadium.