Berlin 2024 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Jessica Pegula and runner-up Anna Kalinskaya earn? | ecotrans Ladies Open

Jessica Pegula won her first title of the 2024 season as she clinched the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin after defeating Anna Kalinskaya in a thrilling final. The American reached the title clash after beating top seed Coco Gauff 7-5, 7-6(2)

Pegula's exploits will see her earn a prize money of €123,480 while Kallinskaya will be pocket €76,225 for her runner-up finish.

Top seed Coco Gauff and former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka were both eliminated in the semifinals in Berlin, and they will each earn €44,525. 2022 champion Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka were among the eight players whose tournament ended in the quarterfinals. They will each receive €21,660.

The players who were out in the second round of the WTA 500 event will each pocket €11,823 while those who exited the tournament in the opening round will each be paid €8.542.

Jessica Pegula had a disastrous doubles outing with Coco Gauff at the ecotrans Ladies Open

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff after their singles semifinal in Berlin

Jessica Pegula's doubles outing at the ecotrans Ladies Open was a forgettable one, as she exited in the first round. The World No. 5 partnered Coco Gauff and the fourth-seeded pair suffered a 6-4, 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Linda Noskova and Katerina Siniakova. The Czech duo went on to reach the semifinals in Berlin, where they lost to Veronika Kudermetova and Chang Hao-chin.

Jessica Pegula's last doubles match win came at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she and Coco Gauff reached the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old has since suffered first-round exits at the Miami Open, Libema Open and now, the ecotrans Ladies Open.

Pegula's next tournament is the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, where she is the second seed. The American received a bye to the second round, where she will face either Emma Raducanu or Sloane Stephens.