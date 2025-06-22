Berlin 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Marketa Vondrousova and runner-up Wang Xinyu earn?

Marketa Vondrousova made a brilliant comeback and ended her title drought in style at the German Open in Berlin, defeating Wang Xinyu 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-2 in the final on Sunday, June 22. The Czech once again proved her prowess on grass, no surprise, given her Wimbledon victory in 2023.

Vondrousova's victory in Berlin earned her a substantial $164,002 from the tournament's total prize pool of $1,064,510, while Wang took home $100,999. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Liudmila Samsonova received $59,001 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Eighth seed Paula Badosa, Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova, and Ons Jabeur each got $28,693 for reaching the quarterfinals.

Players eliminated in the second round of the German Open in Berlin–including second seed Coco Gauff, third seed Jessica Pegula, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, Rebeka Masarova, Katerina Siniakova, Diana Shnaider, Magdalena Frech, and Emma Navarro–each took home $15,699.

Sixth seed Mirra Andreeva, seventh seed Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Sofia Kenin, Ashlyn Krueger, Caroline Dolehide, Viktoriya Tomova, Donna Vekic, Eva Lys, Marta Kostyuk, and Daria Kasatkina each bagged $11,303 for an opening-round finish.

Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $7,625, while those who exited in the first round walked away with $3,899.

Olivia Nicholls & Tereza Mihalikova win Berlin 2025 women's doubles title

Unseeded duo Olivia Nicholls and Tereza Mihalíková pulled off a big upset at the German Open in Berlin, defeating top seeds Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the final on Sunday, June 22, to claim the doubles title. They earned $54,419 in prize money, while the runners-up took home $33,077.

The pairs of fourth seeds Asia Muhammad/Demi Schuurs and wildcards Paula Badosa/Ons Jabeur each earned $19,195 after bowing out in the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament. The teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals–including second seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok/Erin Routliffe, Caroline Dolehide/Sofia Kenin, Timea Babos/Luisa Stefani, and Jessica Pegula/Ashlyn Krueger--each earned $9,858. Meanwhile, those who exited in the first round received $6,021.

